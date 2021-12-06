International press criticizes Checo Pérez for clash with Charles Leclerc

The Mexican could not finish the race at the Jeddah circuit and we present you the analysis of specialized media

International press criticized the performance of Checo Pérez, pilot of Red bull, at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after the Mexican could not finish the race at the Jeddah circuit due to a collision he had with Charles Leclerc Ferrari on lap 15.

Checo Pérez left the Saudi GP after a clash with Leclerc. AP Photo

The impact that left out of competition Checo Pérez It happened after I restarted the race on lap 15. However, given the little space there was, Charles Leclerc ended up hitting the Mexican car, a maneuver that, as Motorbox from Italy, partly blame the tapatío.

“When the security car comes out, it stops and is eighth, in the middle of the chaos. The accident is a bit of his fault, he leaves no place for Leclerc and he touches him, ending in a spin and ending his career prematurely, “wrote the Italian site that rated Pérez 5.

The Race, another specialized media, criticized the Mexican since his performance on Saturday, as he only finished in fifth position. In the race they rate him 5 for the mishap he had with Charles Leclerc.

“His career ended on that restart when he crossed the Leclerc arches and became the wall. Faster than Q3 suggested, but he paid the price for assuming Leclerc had backtracked. “

Crash He did not fail the Mexican, but gave him 6, after they consider that he erred from the classification by remaining in fifth place by falling to Charles Leclerc, a pilot with whom he crashed on Sunday and was left out of the race.

“The pilot of Red bull he faltered once again in qualifying when he was defeated by Leclerc. The decision to take on the safety car, before it became a red flag, was costly as he fell to eighth place. As he dueled with Leclerc at the restart, he ran out of road, crashing into the Ferrari and exiting the race.