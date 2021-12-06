Initial price of tickets for the return final between Atlas and León exceeds up to 5,000 pesos

The general sale for the return commitment will begin next Thursday, December 9

This Monday the Ticket costs for the return final next Sunday between Atlas and León. The price of the tickets ranges between 5,535 and 935 pesos.

The sales dynamics for fans of the Rojinegro team is for those who have subscriptions for the current and the following campaign, in addition to that the sale is conditional on two tickets per subscriber.

Tickets now on sale only for subscribers! -1 discount ticket + 1 at regular price.

-If you buy your CL22 Pass, you can now buy the same two tickets.

-Free sale until Thursday, December 9.

-Talisco del Jalisco from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) December 6, 2021

Fans who purchased their season ticket in the current campaign can purchase two tickets and one of them will have a 35 percent discount, where the costs range between 3,600 and 636 pesos and the second ticket with the regular price of general sale.

For their part, the followers who became creditors of their subscription for the next tournament, will also have a pre-sale of two tickets, in one they will receive a discount of 45 percent, in which the tickets will have a cost of 3,045 to 535 pesos and the second ticket will have the general sale cost.



General ticket sales will begin next Thursday, December 9, and only four tickets can be purchased per transaction. Tickets for next Sunday’s clash can be obtained digitally or directly at ticket office 1 of the Jalisco Stadium.

On StubHub, platform in charge of buying and selling tickets, so far there is no event around this series that will measure Atlas against León and define the 2021 Apertura champion.