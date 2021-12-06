‘Influencers’ offering tips for using Excel get billions of views on TikTok

The phenomenon is so popular that the hashtag #excel already has more than 1.9 billion views on the platform.

Although talking about the Excel program might sound inconspicuous, Microsoft’s famous tool has allowed many ‘influencers’ to garner thousands of followers and visits on TikTok.

In fact, there is already a whole booming category on the platform, with content creators – in various countries and in different languages ​​- offering helpful tips and tutorials for those who want to learn more and learn about the famous spreadsheet. The phenomenon is so popular that the hashtag #excel already has more than 1.9 billion views on the platform.

Miss excel It is one of the most popular accounts, with millions of views. And although she does not establish herself as the one with the highest number of subscribers, Kat Norton, the young woman behind her, has found a way to gain the attention of the social network. With a humorous twist, and a bit of music and dance, he offers practical and accurate information on how to perform a certain task in the program in his videos.

Norton opened his profile in June 2020 and he already has close to 665,000 followers, and another 554,000 subscribers on Instagram. He has been taking advantage of this popularity to boost his business of sales of Microsoft Excel courses and other products of the computer giant.

Your Excel Friend is another of the outstanding channels, with more than 2.7 million followers and 9.7 million ‘likes’. Its creator does not appear in the tutorials, but they include funny on-screen subtitles and musical hits as the background theme.

Excel daddy She is another of the stars: after her appearance on TikTok in June, she has already accumulated more than 440,000 followers. Most of his material is voice-over narration to which he adds effects that give it a comic touch.

This phenomenon is not limited to the Anglo-Saxon world. There are spreadsheet experts who have dabbled in the platform, coming from France, Turkey and from Portuguese and Spanish speaking countries.

Francisco Terán, an Ecuadorian who calls himself ‘the official teacher of Excel on TikTok’, has accumulated 1.7 million followers. This systems engineer and university professor was recognized last month with the silver plate of YouTube, where he has more than 160,000 subscribers.

