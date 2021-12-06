“I’m in”: Amber Heard vindicates herself and blames critics for her presence at the Snyder Cut

There have been many voices that demanded the study to apply the same measure against Heard and separate it not only from the Snyder Cut, but also from the sequel to Aquaman which is scheduled for next year.

SEE MORE Judge denies Johnny Depp’s appeal against the ruling that accused him of mistreating Amber Heard

MADRID, March 29 (Europa Press) .– Aware that his presence in the acclaimed Snyder cut from League of Justice has raised blisters, especially among the most ardent Johnny Depp fans, Amber heard has finally spoken about her presence as Mera in the film. A work that has not been without controversy but of which the actress seems to be very proud.

It was on Instagram that Heard shared a black and white photo of herself characterized as Mera in League of Justice by Zack Snyder to thank the fans for the displays of affection and “emotion” not only for the film, but also for the return of Mera.

“Noting all their excitement for the premiere of the Snyder Cut of Justice Leagueay the return of Mera. Do I have the sword and the crown? I’m inside, ”Heard wrote.

powered by Advanced iFrame free. Get the Pro version on CodeCanyon.

A message with which the actress also seems to vindicate herself and respond to all those voices that had criticized her presence in Snyder’s film after her legal controversy with Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, whom Warner forced to leave the saga Fantastic Animals after the accusations of mistreatment and domestic violence crossed between both actors.

SEE MORE What Happened to Harley Quinn? The Knightmare sequence from the League of Justice reveals it with the Joker

In this sense, there have been many voices that demanded the study to apply the same measure against Heard and separate it not only from the Snyder Cut, but also from the sequel to Aquaman which is scheduled for next year.

In addition, there has also been controversy with the actress’s accent. And it is that, while Heard used his normal American accent in the 2017 version of Justice League and in Aquaman, in the Snyder’s Cut he has a markedly British accent, especially, in the Knightmare sequence, which has been completely filmed afterwards. for the Zack Snyder version.