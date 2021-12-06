‘I’m going to Televisa’; Luis García ‘resigned’ from Azteca and leaves Martinoli

The rivalry existing between TV Azteca and Televisa Deportes has been markedlargely because of their commentators, where many admire the duo they forged Christian Martinoli and Luis García, where the latter almost gave up his company and left with the competition.

On one occasion, the Doctor García left the forum ‘very annoyed’ from The protagonists, where he ‘quit’ the program and declared that he was going to Televisa, leaving stunned to Christian Martinoli and Tania Rincón, who were with him at the time.

Luis García threatened to sign with Televisa

To remember this story you have to travel to the year 2018, during the Russia World Cup, where a slight fight Come in Luis García and Arturo Islas triggered the Doctor’s patience.

At that time Islas mocked Garcia in full transmission and ‘forced’ him to seek revenge. Like i used to go on air with caps, the Doctor searched that take it off for everyone to see that I was bald something that he did not allow and made him angry.

Arturo Islas stated happy to be showing up with caps, after discovering the trap of the Doctor Garcia, in addition to commenting that that was already ‘his brand’, so that Lewis upon hearing this could not with so much ‘arrogance’ and took off the mic, making it clear that I would not return to TV Azteca and went to Televisa.

“This is a smug, He has been on television for 4 minutes and he already says’ my brand, my brand ‘, no, no … I no longer return, I’m going to Televisa”, Mentioned Luis García.

Arthur Islands, Martinoli and Tania Rincon, in addition to all the people who were behind the scenes, they told Luis García not to go to Televisa, that he should not do that ‘madness’, but after this they made fun of him and the rival company, because no one wanted to accompany the Doctor.

“And the worst thing is that nobody said ‘take me with you’, Nobody leaves alone Doctor ”, mentioned Tania Rincón.

Luis Garcia and Christian martinoli is one of the stronger pairs in sports media, same as they have sought to tear down But up to now it has been very complicated, because they have a very marked style that seems to not go out of style.