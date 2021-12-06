“If I were to be born again a hundred times, I would go back to studying Medicine all hundred”

The specialist in Rheumatology at the Reina Sofía hospital Michelangelo Caracuel He is from Ruthenian by birth, from Carcabulense by feeling and a doctor by vocation. After more than 30 years practicing as a rheumatologist in Córdoba, he affirms that if he were to be born again a hundred times, all a hundred he would go back to studying Medicine, since it is what he always dreamed of. In his career he has received numerous awards for his work, but for him, the most important is that of his patients.

Was it always clear to you that you wanted to specialize in Rheumatology?

It was by rebound. When I chose, although I did not have a bad number, I did not have it in my first options. I was stepped on by a Digestive position and a Cardiology position and finally I chose Rheumatology. And I say the same thing, if I had to choose a specialty today, without a doubt I would choose it because the truth is that it has allowed me a great personal and professional development.

What is special about this area?

Traumatology has an important part that is dealing with the patient and it is a part of integral medicine. The basis of our specialty is the medical history, what the patient tells you and what you are capable of exploring. That daily personal treatment in the occasional medicine is what helps you to follow, what stimulates and what makes you want. I tell my residents every day: learn and take advantage of each patient you explore because that is the basis of your training.

How is that treatment with the patient that you have experienced throughout your career?

Medicine has two very important parts: science and humanity. You can be very scientific but you have to put humanity in your medical act, and that is what differentiates good medicine from others. If you treat a patient well, if you put love and sincerity into what you do, it will surely go well for you. You may never have a problem that way.

Is being a doctor a rewarding job? And frustrating?

Undoubtedly. Doing good to others is what most gratifies in life and to any person, but medicine even more because they are people who are in a worse situation, with diseases, pain and suffering. With which that is what probably has an added plus for the patient and, without a doubt, for you. Also frustrating because every doctor has his failure and, sometimes, you have a hard time. In these more than 30 years I have had many satisfactions but I have also had complicated situations that I have had to face and turn around at night. Suffering of the patient and the environment because there are rheumatic diseases that are complicated.

His professional career has been recognized on multiple occasions. The last time was with the Averroes award granted by the Association of Medical Visitors of Córdoba. What does this award mean?

I say that this is a personal recognition but that, without a doubt, it is a joint effort and I have arrived where I am today not only because of myself, but also because of the circumstances and the environments in which I have been. For me, the truth, this recognition is very satisfactory but it is me and my circumstances. Because all this time of exercise culminates a stage but not only for you, but for everything you have around you.

How important is this award?

This award is very important because it is awarded in a field of medicine where many applications are valued and in Córdoba it has been established for 48 years. I was not aware of the relevance it had but my phone is full of congratulations, for what has transpired. It is exciting and, without a doubt, very rewarding. This serves to continue because my clinical and medical work are not prizes, I have to demonstrate it with each of my patients.

It is something that serves as momentum.

Always. You have to take advantage to continue, because it is true that there are bumps that you have to overcome with a pat on the back or a hug like this that the Association of Medical Visitors of Córdoba has given me.

What other awards have you received? Because he has even been among the 50 best doctors in Spain.

This is like everything. I think that assessing whether you are the best or are one of those who are among the 50 is difficult. There are a series of factors that tell you yes, but surely there will be people much better than me and who can be in the top 10 or 20. This is just the circumstances. Being the best is not the awards but the recognition of you from day to day, your patients, your environment and nothing else. You don’t have to be on the lookout for an award, just your daily chore. If you sow, you will always reap.

In that type of recognition that he said he also stands out. It also collaborates with associations.

Patient associations are one thing and I am an advocate for my patients. What’s more, I wanted to share the Averroes award with all of them. I am the technical director of the Cordovan Association of Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis (Acoare) and for 17 years we have directed the work and work that this association does on a daily basis for patients who have arthritis. That is an important part, in fact, the same day of the delivery of the Averroes we had a scientific conference with patients in which they were given information, they were updated on rehabilitation activities, psychological support and we were also talking about the covid , vaccinations … It was a full morning of activities and sharing with them their situation and their needs. On the other hand, I have been president of theto Association of Friends of the Franciscan Brothers of the Blanc Crossto. It also came to me by chance and since then we have continued to support and help the children who are in the family home of San Francisco de Asís. With them we do activities of all kinds. Now we have already taken them up after the covid, with some way out. We will go to the Rute chocolate nativity scene, we will try to make our Christmas solidarity crumbs and, little by little, whatever circumstances allow us. Fortunately, the covid has not arrived there and they already have the third dose of the vaccine on.

What do arthritis patients need today?

I think everything is satisfied. Apart from social resources, I believe that the health coverage that our country and our rheumatology units have are at a very high level.

You work in both public and private health, which one would you choose?

I don’t keep any, I keep the medicine. Medicine has only one name, you have to work with the insurance gown or with the gown that you buy. Medicine must be done well, with vocation and humanity. I love public and private medicine, I do the same in one as in the other.

What advice would you give to people who are now studying MIR?

I would only tell them to study a lot, to get a very good grade and that once they get a good grade to choose what they have, but not to consider studying with a goal. I am convinced that a vocational doctor when he takes a specialty develops comprehensively, and is satisfactory.