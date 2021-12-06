How was the Liga MX 2021 Final? When will the matches be?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.12.2021 21:08:40





Defined the teams that will play for the title of the Opening 2021, two historical figures who will star in a Unprecedented final in Liga MX, both of great history but without the reflections of others. Atlas vs Leon It will be the series that throws the champion of this League, the second and third of the Regular Phase that they matched in points (29), with a better goal difference for the Guadalajara (+11 for +6).

It is important to note that the competition regulations stipulate that The Final will necessarily be played on Thursday and SundayTherefore, on December 12 we will meet the new king of our soccer, who will inherit the Cruz Azul crown.

How do Atlas and León get to the Grand Final?

ATLAS | It was 2nd of the general table boasting the best defense with only 10 goals against. Of 21 games played at the moment, in 12 they left their goal in zero and that is their great strength. On Quarterfinals left out Rayados and in Semifinals were imposed on Pumas, in both cases favored by the position in the table.

LION | It was 3rd of the general table with Ariel Holan in his first tournament as a coach in Mexico, an Argentine with a past on the bench in a sport like field hockey. On Quarterfinals eliminated Puebla with an aggregate of 3-2 and in Semifinals dispatched Tigres with the criterion of position in the table.

End 2021 | Official dates and tentative times

End of Ida

Leon vs Atlas

Stadium : Nou Camp de León

: Nou Camp de León Date : Thursday, December 9

: Thursday, December 9 Schedule: 21:00 (to be confirmed)

Lap Final

Atlas vs Leon

Stadium : Jalisco

: Jalisco Date : Sunday, December 12

: Sunday, December 12 Schedule: 19:00 (to be confirmed)

Where to watch the Liga MX Final matches?

Leon vs Atlas | The Ida Final will be seen on television through Fox Sports; on Half-time there will be online transmission minute by minute .

| The Ida Final will be seen on television through Fox Sports; on . Atlas vs Leon | The Final of Ida will be seen on television through TUDN and TV Azteca; on Half-time there will be online transmission minute by minute.

Antecedent Atlas-León in 2021

ATLAS 2-0 LEON | They played on Date 10 on September 25 and the Foxes won with scores from Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa, which at that time meant a streak of three straight wins.

How many titles does Atlas have?

ONE: The only time that the Guadalajara Atlas was champion of Mexican soccer dates back to the year 1951Hence the nickname of their most famous animation group known as Barra 51. In fact, this will be the first time that the Foxes host the second leg of a Final at the Jalisco Stadium.

How many titles does León have?

EIGHT: In the 40s and 50s, the Fiera obtained four national football titles. They had to wait almost four decades to celebrate again at the 1991-92 season and with the arrival of the short tournaments they add another three stars: Opening 2013, Closing 2014 and Guardians 2020.