How to edit videos in Cinema Mode on iPhone 13

The way to use this cinematographic mode on the iPhone is really simple, and it is practically not far from the possibility of taking a photo, a video or a portrait, since it is one more shooting mode of the device itself. Therefore, to be able to access it, you just have to follow the following steps.

The first thing we want to do is tell you what Cinema Mode is and how you can use it on your iPhone. As we mentioned, this recording mode consists of applying, so to speak, the portrait mode during video recording. That is, there will be a part of the video that will be fully focused and another that will not, being able manually adjust the level of blur that the resulting video will have. The results are really good.

Although the results are good, the best thing we have not told you yet is that with this recording mode you get the possibility to modify the focus in two different ways. The first one is during recording of the video clip itself, that is, the person holding the iPhone can select the part of the video that they want to focus on at all times. Yet the best of all comes when once the recording is finishedYou yourself will be able to modify that approach as many times as you want, either on your iPhone itself, or even on your Mac, using any of Apple’s video editing programs.

Edit the focus from the iPhone itself

The first and most accessible option for all users is to use the iPhone to edit the video in cinematic mode, since many users do not have an Apple computer or simply want to use that clip to upload it to any social network through the iPhone itself. To do this, the steps you have to follow are really simple, and it will hardly take a few minutes to leave your video as you want it. Here are the steps you have to follow to do this.

Select the video in your gallery. Tap on “Edit”, located at the top right of the screen. If you want modify the degree of blur, click on the letter “f” to the left of the word “Cinematographic” at the top of the screen. Move through the video until you get to the point where you want to change your focus. Select the point where you want to focus. Do this process as many times as you want until you get the result you were looking for. If you want to remove a focus point, you just have to click on the point that appears below the video and then click on the trash that appears. When you’re done, press “OK” at the bottom right of the screen to save your edit.

With these simple steps, as you have seen, you will be able to leave the clip that you have recorded with the cinematographic mode just as you want or need. This has been one of the points that most impressed all users, since it offers a tremendous amount of possibilities, especially for those who are going to use it to record themselves and cannot change the focus points during the recording.

Use your Mac to edit these videos

Well, once you know what are the steps you have to follow to be able to edit the cinematographic video on the iPhone, we move on to the Mac, and Apple has also enabled the editing of this effect through its different video editing programs as they are iMovie and Final Cut Pro.

First steps

It is very important that you know that the videos that you have recorded in Cinema Mode, you cannot transfer them in any way to the Mac. These have to be processed on the iPhone, and once this is finished, that will be when you can transfer them to your computer from Apple to be able to edit them in any of the applications that we have discussed previously. Here are the steps to follow to be able to process them correctly on the iPhone.

Open the Photos app on the iPhone. Press the Albums tab, and then select the movie album. At the bottom of the screen, tap Process. In case this option does not appear, you want to indicate that all clips are already processed. Once the clips recorded in Cinema Mode are processed, you can transfer them to your Mac. In case you use Photos in iCloud, you can also wait until the videos have been uploaded to iCloud and access them through the application itself.

Once you have all the clips you want to use in Cinema Mode processed, you just have to transfer them to Mac. For this you have several options. The fastest method is through a USB cable, since you will only have to connect both devices and import the content you want into the application you are going to use. The other alternative is to use AirDrop to send the files from your iPhone to your Apple computer.

When you have all the files you want to work with on your Mac, it’s time to get down to business. In this case, we are going to explain how you can edit cinematic video with both iMovie and Final Cut Pro, which are the two applications most used by Apple users to edit video.

So you can do it in iMovie

As you well know, iMovie is Apple’s free video editor, in fact it is an application that is available, unlike Final Cut Pro, for both Mac, iPad and iPhone. In this way, it is an ideal way to modify the Cinema Mode of your video clip recorded with the iPhone on your Apple computer, and the truth is that the process could not be easier.

Once you have the videos processed on the iPhone and you have transferred them to the Mac, all you have to do in iMovie is import the content to your library and you will be able to check below as there is no difficulty or any complicated step to that you can modify the focus of your video directly from this app. Here are the steps.

Open iMovie on the Mac. Import the video or videos to your library. Drag them to the timeline. In the toolbar that appears above the viewer, on the right side, click on the first icon that appears, which is the one corresponding to Cinema Mode. Select Depth of Field. In the clip itself, you can select the focus point at all times.

How to do it in Final Cut

Once we have already told you how you can edit your videos in Cinema Mode from iMovie, it is time to focus on Apple’s professional editor, Final Cut Pro. In this case, the steps prior to editing are somewhat more complex than those performed in iMovie, but following the instructions that we are going to indicate below, you will not have any problem in carrying it out in a few minutes.