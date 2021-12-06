How to download the COVID certificate on your iPhone and put it in Wallet

The COVID Certificate is going to become an important element in our daily life and we explain How can you download it directly to your iPhone from the Ministry of Health, and put it in Wallet to always have it at hand.

There are many alternatives to be able to put the COVID Certificate in the Apple card holder, Wallet, but they all imply having to use third-party applications or access unknown web pages, with which we would be giving our data to people who never know what they can do with them , and We are talking about health data, perhaps the most important and the least we should give to anyone. However, there is the possibility of being able to do it directly from the Ministry of Health, without having to put intermediaries in the way. It is a simple procedure and that we can do directly from our iPhone.

The first thing we need is have the Digital Certificate or the Permanent Cl @ ve. In this tutorial we focus on the Digital Certificate, which is the most widely used. If you do not have it, you can access the page of the National Currency and Stamp Factory (FNMT) to request and download it (link). If you already have the Digital Certificate, you can directly follow the steps that I describe in the video to be able to install it on your iPhone and thus be able to use it to download the COVID Certificate.

It is important to follow the steps as indicated in the video, so that it does not take you to other websites, such as the one in your Autonomous Community, where you may not have access to download it in Wallet. Once you follow the indicated steps, On the one hand, you will have the COVID Certificate in PDF format in your email, and you will receive a message with a link from which you can download it directly into Wallet. To use it, you just have to carry out the same procedure as when you are going to pay with a card using Apple Pay: press the side button of your iPhone twice and select the COVID Certificate that will appear along with the rest of the cards you have stored.