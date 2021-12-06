How to burn fat with walks? Tips to improve this exercise

Burning fat with walks It is possible, but it is important to do it with awareness and with different tools so that this exercise it really works.

To begin with, the most important thing of all is to remember that the key to any form of exercise or physical activity is to get away from the negative effects of sedentary lifestyle, which is extremely common in our lives as a result of the hours we spend working, the time we spend in front of the screen, even in our free time and the inheritance of bad habits in our lifestyle. A sedentary lifestyle can damage the health of the body with negative effects ranging from loss of strength in the muscles and weakness in the bones to depressed emotional states and low energy. Therefore, we must recognize that the simple act of doing hikes already helps a lot to take care of the health of the body and that any kind of exercise physical will always be better than a life sedentary.

But besides that, burn fat with walks Yes it is possible, and these are the tips that some experts give to achieve it:

Weather

Tools to count your steps and your time are of great help iStock

For burn fat with walks It is advisable walk for at least 30 minutes a day. In addition, consistency is essential, since it is the key for the exercise physical show results. In that sense, the ideal is that you walk at least five times a week. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for additional health benefits they recommend doubling this goal, reaching up to one hour of hike a day, for five days a week.

Steps

According to Laura Arndt, NSCA Certified Personal Trainer, ideally, one person walk about 10,000 steps a day to actually burn down fat. As this objective is not easy for everyone (it may be for reasons of time or physical condition, even space where walk for this number of steps), there is the alternative of at least walking between 3,000 and 5,000 steps, which is the average number of steps taken in a brisk 30-minute walk. However, since sitting all day is not recommended, the ideal is to increase that amount by hikes intermediate. Therefore, it is important to find the time between work routine and others to increase the number of steps we take per day, knowing that on average 10,000 is a pretty good goal that can provide some of the health benefits that walking entails.

Intensity

If you want to increase the potential of your hike for burn down fat, then we recommend that you give it an extra energy. For example, make sure your steps are in a steady, energetic pace, where you can get your heart rate up. You can also include in the hike some arm movements that help you burn even more fat. Finally, if your physical condition allows it, you can include a little weight in your walk. For example, the farmer’s walk, which consists of walking with dumbbells or small weights, but this must be done carefully so as not to hurt your back.

Diet

Do not forget to drink enough water during the day Shutterstock

As in all forms of exercise, burn fat with walks it requires an essential extra: diet. And it is that it does not matter if you do the most intense routine in the gym or if you simply practice exercise physical moderate in the day to day, if you do not eat a good diet as a supplement, the results will not be visible. Therefore, we recommend that you accompany your hikes For a diet rich in fiber such as fruits and vegetables, drink plenty of water, eliminate soft drinks and alcoholic beverages from your routine and also reduce the consumption of fats and sugars.

So now you know, go ahead and include walks in your daily routine. Especially if you spend the whole day sitting, since the exercise after this it will be essential to have your body and your mind heals.