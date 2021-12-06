How much is the luxury car that was stolen from Tom Cruise worth?

A few months ago, Tom Cruise suffered the theft of his luxury car in England while filming Mission Impossible 7. In Tork we will tell you the details of the theft, the vehicle and the exclusive price that it had. Swipe to find out everything!

December 05, 2021 · 01:11 am

Despite the fact that he was on everyone’s lips again for the extreme scenes he starred in, Tom Cruise didn’t have a perfect year. In mid-2021 and while recording Mission Impossible 7, the Hollywood actor suffered the theft of one of his luxury cars which was stationed in the center of Birmingham.

As reported by the newspaper The Sun, this happened on August 23 at Church Street. The criminals used a scanner that serves to clone the signal that opens the car, in this way they managed to open the door and fled. The assailants ended up taking this BMW X7 that belonged to the American celebrity.

Criminals took Cruise’s BMW X7.

This vehicle is valued over 100,000 euros and is one of many that belong to the Tom Cruise collection. The actor was very upset by this and had a hard time refocusing to continue filming. Fortunately, the police ended up finding the stolen car.

The actor exploded against the production for this.

It’s a big shame on the security team and the guy who had been driving it was freaking out, but not as mad as Tom! “

The car that was stolen from Cruise has an xDrive40i engine associated with an 8-speed automatic that produces a power of 340 hp. The model of the German brand can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 250 km / h.