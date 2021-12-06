“How could I have been so lucky …?”: Steven Spielberg explained why he chose Rachel Zegler as the Mary in his West Side Story

USA-. After so much waiting, the version of West side story directed by the iconic Steven spielberg finally hits the big screen this December 9. The role of Maria, previously played by Natalie Wood, is in the hands of the new face of Hollywood, Rachel zegler, who began recording his debut in the industry at the age of 18.

In an interview during the premiere Spielberg He explained how he came to assemble such a cast, which has already been praised for its enormous talent. The director pointed out why he cast each of the leads for such iconic roles, starting with the young woman. Zegler. The musical classic that premiered in Broadway in 1957 it features the music of Leonard bernstein and lyrics of the recent deceased Stephen Sondheim.

“The high bar was set by Rachel Zegler on the first day of casting. I kept looking and looking and looking and she was the bar that nobody reached… How could I have been so lucky on the first day of casting? When he started singing ‘Tonight’ live, it was just tears. Not only me. Everyone around me was crying. It’s extraordinary to see her do that, “he recalled. Spielberg. Zegler it was chosen by the director himself among 30 thousand candidates.

“Everything Rachel sings, comes from here,” he added. Spielberg while pointing to her insides. The director first announced his plans for the adaptation in 2014. In 2018, he issued an open casting call for the film’s four main roles, Maria, Tony, Anita and Bernardo. Zegler, who had already played the lead for a school production, is a native of New Jersey and from a mother with Colombian descent.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Zegler referred to the experience of working with Spielberg. “I was lucky that from the beginning we got along very well and I am very happy about it. He is such a generous soul, not only with me or with everyone in the cast or crew, but also with the play, with the movie that he was making. I had waited a long time to make this film and it showed every day, “said the artist.