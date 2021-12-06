How celebrities have turned mental health into their new business strategy | Wellness, Celebrities, Fashion

Fifteen or ten years ago, when a famous person set up a platform to monetize his name and fame, he used to take the opportunity to sell something concrete (things) and something diffuse (lifestyle) at the same time. Gwyneth Paltrow, who practically left the cinema to focus on Goop, the space in which she promotes an almost perfect mix of self-care, well-being, cashmere shirts and spirituality for people who collect expensive quartz. Jessica Alba focused her arca brand, Honest, on home, beauty and cosmetic products clean and made a profit of more than $ 300 million last year. Reese Witherspoon, who has an increasingly important role in audiovisual production, does not forget the commercial side, which explodes with her mid-priced clothing line Draper James.

If they, or their equivalents, started their empires now, they would undoubtedly approach the theme that unifies all pop discourse for a few years, from Ariana Grande to Kate Middleton and from Billie Eillish to Dwayne Johnson, The Rock: health problems. mental. A few days ago, Selena Gomez announced that she was launching Wondermind, a platform that will come into operation from February and for which she has partnered with her mother, producer Mandy Teefey, responsible for series such as For 13 reasons, and with businesswoman Daniella Pearson. The idea is to offer something like mental therapy user friendly. The information that already exists about the project indicates that working on the state of mind is similar to working on the physical state and that whoever wants to find there practical exercises to do every day, as well as podcasts and other content around the issue. The actress of Only murders in the building He already spoke of the anxiety and depression he suffered in 2016, when he had to leave a tour due to those problems, which he attributed to having suffered from lupus. Last year she told Miley Cyrus on her podcast that after years of therapy and treatment she was diagnosed as bipolar.

Although in some media Wondermind has been vaguely spoken of as an “initiative” or even as an NGO, the beta version of the web already admits advertisers and in an interview given by the three partners in Entrepreneur magazine it is very clear that what they launch it is a straightforward business. There they talk about how the nascent company can manage to differentiate itself in a “market of startups such as the mental health one, crammed with applications of wellness and therapy platforms ”. Teefey even argues that the value of Wondermind is precisely in being a company: “I believe that means plus product equals ecosystem. We already have great brands expressing their interest in being our partners. We are excited to build a profitable business. Because the best way to make sure society pays attention to an issue is to make money from it. This is how the real movements are made ”.

Some of the many businesses Harry Windsor and Meghan Markle have been undertaking since emerging from the protective umbrella of the British Royal Household also have to do with mental health. The prince was named “Chief Impact Officer” of BetterUp, a San Francisco company that brings together companies with services of coaching and therapy and used by companies like Warner Media or the telephone giant AT&T. BetterUp has been valued since its last funding round, last February, at more than one hundred billion dollars (the “billion” in English), which is why it is officially considered a “unicorn”. Harry’s pay for tasks like “promoting the fitness mental and expand the list of coaches and clients ”was not made public but everyone understands that he must live up to the publicity that his signing earned. In the message that Isabel II’s grandson published when he made it public, he used a language very similar to that of Selena Gomez in Wondermind, one that combines exercise and therefore self-sacrifice with the results: “I firmly believe that prioritizing our fitness mental helps unlock potential and opportunity that we never knew we had within ”. It is the idea in which apps like Headspace abound, which was recently acquired by the Blackstone vulture fund, giving rise to a giant in the meditation market, which leaves the responsibility of mental health to the patient himself. If you are not in optimal mental condition, you have not tried hard enough.

It is not the only negotiation around mental health that the family is dealing with. Harry also works on a series of programs on the subject with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV and his wife, Meghan Markle, also has a book that is part of the couple’s millionaire contract with Penguin Random House that will address health and wellness issues. mental. In her famous interview with Winfrey, Markle acknowledged that during her time at the Royal House she had come to harbor suicidal thoughts. Meanwhile, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, who has spoken about his problems with depression and alcoholism, starred in a campaign for Talkspace, an application to do therapy on-line.

For every famous person who clearly makes money talking about their mental disorders, there is another who does a non-profit dissemination and prevention task. Many others celebrities channel their work on mental disorders through foundations, such as Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, or do rather low-key work, such as Emma Stone with the Child Mind Institute, dedicated to children’s mental health . Ariana Grande donated a million dollars to her fans so that they could pay for therapy and Taraji P. Hinson is the patron of a foundation named after her father to prevent suicide among the African-American population. The most cynical and distrustful may think that with this solidarity work they also obtain image revenues, now that it is important for a person in the public sphere to appear as vulnerable. It can also be replicated that talking about mental disorders still has its cost, that there is still work to normalize disorders and make therapy visible and that these foundations and initiatives end up benefiting anonymous people.

Other cases fall in a blurry middle, on the border between advocacy and activism, and raise more uncomfortable questions. If someone like Justin Bieber makes a whole series of content for YouTube around this topic, can we speak of benefit or do we have to understand that it is only trying to help? Demi Lovato, who suffered an overdose in 2018, has focused her current work, her way of being a famous person, almost exclusively on talking about her mental problems, producing content such as the docuserie Dancing with the demons.

It was perhaps inevitable that, after a few years in which the entertainment industry has focused almost exclusively on that message, to remove the stigma around mental disorders, and when mental health care is generating multi-million dollar business opportunities. , those two worlds were going to meet. “Going for mental health is the latest scam of the celebrities”, Denounced a recent article in the magazine The Nation. Based on the case of the Dukes of Sussex, he pointed out how in their migration from the United Kingdom, a country with universal social security, to the United States, which does not have it, the couple “has capitalized on the intention of the American media to amplify their struggle. without scrutiny to view their activism as raw and courageous. ” “That kind of myth-making,” the article continued, “is antithetical to the work of psychotherapy, which is an intensely private experience. The performance Sussex is calculated to attract retinas, clicks and consumption. They are in good company, now that the hegemony of social networks has made the appearance of living well a sport with spectators ”.

Even before they left the UK, and as the couple worked on mental health issues hand in hand with the Cambridge, William and Kate at the Heads Together Foundation, several British columnists had pointed out the paradoxes and contradictions of this new generation. from royals woke, which point out existing problems in society, but never go so far as to inquire into what causes them because that would imply doing outright politics and would make their own inherited privileged position even more evident.

The philosopher Eudald Espluga also addresses this question in his recent book Don’t be yourself (Paidos), where he dedicates a section to talk about sadfishing, the practice of “publishing emotional posts with the aim of awakening compassion in the public.” No clearer example, by the way, than the last selfies of Bella Hadid crying. “The sadfishing – points out Espluga – is a common practice among movie stars, sports stars and influencers: while it allows them to become more human – talking about mental health problems allows them to avoid the perspective of class -, they manage to reach new markets that they had not previously reached. they had access ”.

In the end, almost every week there is some evidence that selling therapy and mental wellness is far more delicate for celebrities than selling underwear or saucepans, as they used to do. On November 5, ten people died at the Astroworld festival. The reaction of rapper Travis Scott, who was the one who was performing and organizing the event and could face very serious criminal consequences for what happened, was to release a statement saying that he would pay the costs of the funerals of the victims and that he offered free therapy to all assistants through a strategic partnership with BetterHelp, the online therapy company that had previously been controversial over its dubious association with youtubers and influencers. The statement between the company and the rapper had all the aspect of strategic launch, a partnership lifelong. Some ironic tweets summed up the situation well: “If you watched your friends die at Astroworld, Travis Scott gives you a month of free therapy with @betterhelp.”