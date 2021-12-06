Hours and where to see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Do you remember going to the cinema to see ‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’? Twenty years have passed since the premiere. Exactly, it was the November 30, 2001 when the first installment of the Harry Potter saga hit theaters in Spain. But there are still many who return to see it as if it were the first day.

At that moment we saw for the first time the trio that filled our homes with fantasy for the next several decades. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint they were in charge of playing the main characters, the favorites of the Potterheads: Harry, Hermione and Ron. Hogwarts students learned to be wizards, to face monsters and ghosts, and we watched them grow in front of the cameras.

Warner Bros decided to celebrate the 20th anniversary in style and the first film of the saga was released in theaters again.

It is the first Harry Potter book written by JK Rowling. It was published on June 30, 1997 and moved to the screen 4 years later. Since then, it has not stopped reaping success.

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) turns 11 when he discovers that he is a wizard, like his parents, and receives the invitation letter to the Hogwarts College. He is an orphan boy and tired of living together with his uncles, the Dursleys, he does not doubt it for a second.

There he meets those who will be his best friends: Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). With them he finds the home that until now he had not had and together they will have to find out the mystery of the philosopher’s stone. However, the past always returns and Harry Potter revives the darkest, Lord Voldemort returns.

If you want to rewatch the adventures of the little wizard, enjoy Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Today, December 6, at 3:30 p.m. on laSexta. But that's not all, the magic continues on the chain, and you can see the rest of the saga this December.