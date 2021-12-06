He presented his game schedule for the Apertura y Clausura 2022

The dates were ready, the scheduling of what is coming for Mexican soccer in the year 2022, as reported Mikel Arriola, president of a Liga MX, who shared that the next tournament Closing 2022 It will start on January 7th and end on May 29th.

He also pointed out that for the Opening 2022 The modifications were approved, since it will be the tournament prior to the Qatar World Cup, so it will start on July 1 and end on November 6.

“The Clausura 2022 will start 7,8, January 9 and days 8 and 15 will be doubles, and the Final will be played on May 29. And the Apertura 2022 starts July 1, 2 and 3 and the Final will be on November 6 for the deadline that is the 14 to release players for the World Cup and the Mexican team have the greatest possible advantages, ”he explained.

While, Mikel Arriola He pointed out that there was total willingness on the part of the clubs for the modifications in the calendar, since they were subjects that were not dealt with only in this Meeting of Owners.

“What could be perceived in the 18 owners is the great commitment to the national team, they had meetings with the 18 clubs, presidents and sports directors and we are facing a unanimous approval of the calendar.”

On the sidelines, Mikel Arriola said that for both tournaments in 2022 the Repechage will be maintained, and the reduction of foreigners will wait another year and will take place in 2024 and not 22-23 as had been said, so that the clubs will be able to have nine not born in Mexico, but only seven in his 11 headline.

