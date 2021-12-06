He is Jack Depp, the handsome son of Johnny Deep who is already 19 years old – El Sol de Puebla

Although little is known about the life of the second son from actor Johnny Deep, Johnny Christopher Jack Depp III, better known as Jack depp, a few months ago it aroused the interest of the media when a photograph circulated on social media where you can see how big and handsome he looks today.

And it is that, two decades ago, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow and Vanessa paradis they still enjoyed a solid relationship in which both conceived their two children: Lily-Rose Melody Deep and John Christopher Jack Depp lll.

Unlike your older sister, What is it model and who attends recognized catwalks, awards and red carpets, Jack has stayed away from cameras and stages throughout his life, to seek other alternatives to his future profession.

However, it has been through a page of Instagram created by his fans where has he been seen how it looks todayWell, although the young man lives in Paris, together with his mother, it is clear that he inherited all the essence of “Hollywood” from his father; 19-year-old Jack is on his way to being a heartthrob.

The photo that everyone talked about, was published on April 22, just 13 days after turning 19, the same in which it is seen with a yellow shirt and long hair but collected with a high ponytail, raising the arms in the air and in a background where you can see the legendary Hollywood sign, in Los Angeles California.

According to the post, the photograph was taken on March 11, 2019, however, it is visible what big and attractive that looks in recent years.

By having a low profile on social media and being discreet about his private life, how little is known about him son of Johnny Depp, is what the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has revealed in previous interviews, in which he has assured that your child is more inclined towards the visual arts and painting.

“My son Jack has always been a very talented cartoonist. Draw very well. He is also very good at music. You have a good sense for it. Apart from school plays and other things, has shown no desire to become an actor”Depp explained.