He has it in his sights: Floyd Mayweather revealed Gervonta Davis’ next rival

Despite the promise of an early knockout for this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Gervonta Davis could not fulfill his mission against Isaac Cruz, who proved to be a worthy rival. In fact, he put the disciple of Floyd mayweather, who even played half of the fight with an injury to his left fist, something that did not prevent him from taking the victory by unanimous decision.

Who was attentive to what was happening in the ring was the former American boxer, who suffered and encouraged his pupil in the Californian state and celebrated the judges’ score on stage. Of course as your guide, Floyd mayweather could not be absent from the press conference in which he took the opportunity to reveal the likely next rival of “Tank”.

Source: (Premier Boxing Champions).

This is Ryan Garcia, the former interim champion of the World Boxing Council who lost his crown after canceling his fight with Javier Fortuna in the middle of the year due to mental health problems and depression. For some time the Mexican has been put as the candidate to challenge Davis and “Money” He did not hesitate to clarify that he is in search of being able to specify the meeting, one for which they already went in the past but for which they did not have a favorable response.

“I don’t know what he said, but we are trying to make this fight. For those of you who don’t know, we tried to make this fight first, the kid Ryan Garcia. “

How the “Pitbull” left the complex

Undoubtedly, the fight that Isaac Cruz gave against Gervonta Davis was tremendous and the dedication and dedication he spoke about in the previous one was noted. So much so that the same pupil of Floyd mayweather He joked that he is not sure about giving the Mexican a rematch, one of the first rivals to earn his respect inside and outside the ring and who gave him several shocks.

Cruz lost the streak of 18 fights without losing

Who seemed not to take much damage is “Pitbull”, who in a brief talk with “Fino Boxing” highlighted that he did not suffer injuries because the training helped him resist the powerful blows of the regular WBA champion. “We show them that we hold the power of Gervonta and that there is a new Mexican warrior at 135 pounds,” said Cruz while being cautious when answering whether the cards seemed like a robbery, since he limited himself to dodging the question and dedicate a greeting to the whole country.