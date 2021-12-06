HBO ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Saturday, December 4

We ask you a question: what movie on the HBO grill? has won more Oscars?

1. The Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father unavailable to discouragement who helped raise two of the most extraordinary sportswomen of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the olympus of sport, turning them into legendary icons.

2. 8 bit christmas

In 1980s Chicago, a ten-year-old boy sets out on a quest for the star Christmas present of his generation: the latest and greatest video game system.

3. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated as an elf there, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. However, he manages to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is on Santa Claus’s blacklist. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

Four. DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

The documentary, part of the “Music Box” series, follows rapper DMX through his 2019 comeback tour “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” after serving a one-year sentence for tax evasion. With archival materials showing some of the musician’s ups and downs over the years, the film continues to focus on the DMX present, including his battle with his own demons, his drug addiction, his deep faith and belief system. , his dedication to his followers, his desire to mend his ties with his children, and his efforts to help troubled youth. Tragically, DMX passed away in 2021 and this documentary stands as a tribute to the man who was fighting to regain what he had lost; the love and trust of family, friends and followers.

5. Help! It’s Christmas already

Clark Griswold, moved by a generous and sentimental Christmas spirit, wants to surprise his entire family with a great party. Luck does not usually accompany him and this time it will not be different. A succession of crazy disasters will turn Clark’s long-awaited surprise into chaos.

6. Polar express

This is the story of a young man on Christmas Eve who boards a powerful and magical train heading to the home of Santa Claus at the North Pole. What unfolds is an adventure that follows the hesitant boy, who takes an extraordinary train to the North Pole; During this journey, he embarks on an experience of self-discovery that shows him that the wonders of life never fade for those who believe.

7. Hidden plan

Clash between a tough cop (Denzel Washington) and a clever robber (Clive Owen) during a tense hostage-taking on a Manhattan bank. As the dangerous game of cat and mouse unfolds, a third person appears who has been hired by the influential owner of the bank (Christopher Plummer). It’s about Madaline (Jodie Foster), a powerful broker who has a secret agenda.

8. There is no place like home

Brad and Kate are a beautiful and successful couple from San Francisco who see their initial plans to spend Christmas Day in an exotic place, away from their city and their own families, turn into something very different. Forced and without escape, both are involved in a most familiar Christmas. But it will not be a single family celebration, but there will be four on the same day. Four celebrations in which the fears of childhood will come to light, the wounds of adolescence will be reopened … and Brad and Kate’s relationship will be put in danger. But as Brad counts down the hours to shake off that world of parents, in-laws, nephews, and siblings, Kate begins to see things differently, and at the end of the day, she may wonder if the life the rest have chosen her family’s not so bad after all.

9. Christmas stories

In the 1940s, a child wants a compressed air rifle for a Christmas present. Of course, parents think it’s not a good idea. An extraordinarily popular family comedy in America that is based on the stories of comedian Jean Shepherd. Rated as funny and moving in equal measure, a sweet story with a message that dazzles both adults and youngsters.

10. South Park

South Park is an American animated television series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for the Comedy Central channel. It is aimed at adult audiences and is characterized by satirizing American society, current affairs and culture with black humor through the surreal stories and situations that happen to its protagonists, four children (Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny) living in a town fictitious Colorado called South Park.

