Halo Infinite Game Review

Once upon a time, there was a video game series that became a landmark on a global scale; its release was a cause for celebration and the streets were crowded outside the stores to queue for a copy of Halo. You had to be there to enjoy it. Today things are different; There is no longer a line to get games and without a doubt, the fame of the Master Chief is not the same as we remember. But it shouldn’t be like that. This is what it tries to do Halo Infinite, the latest delivery from 343 Industries intending to return to Halo to the right place: in the Olympus of videogames. We were already able to get our hands on it and let us tell you that we are very excited about the work of 343 Industries. We’ll tell you why in this review right away.

The first thing that shines on Halo Infinite is that the feeling of the game is very familiar, as if the premiere of the complete saga had been yesterday. It’s all here: the feeling of weightlessness when you jump, the beeping the shield makes when it’s about to break, and the sound when it regenerates. This is most evident in the initial stages, where we go through levels that remind us of the series’ past. It could well be presented to us like any other delivery of Halo and we would not realize that it is a new one.

And even though it feels so familiar, as soon as you put your hands in control the new things blow you away. The first thing is the retractable hook, one of the new tools that the Master Chief wields. This tool endows him with unprecedented mobility: you can scale elevated platforms, relentlessly advance towards enemies, help you hide to regenerate your shields and maneuver around the stage in an agile way. The best thing is that its use is so natural that it seems that it is a tool that we have used all our lives.

“The game feels refreshed, fresh, and most of all, streamlined and a lot of fun.”

Also, the Boss now has a detector that highlights weapons and objects of interest around him in order to orient the player, in the same way as in other titles. And honestly, it’s a feature we use frequently, even in the heat of combat, to find weaponry with ease.

It is not the only surprise under the arm: the Boss now has the ability to lift some containers that explode on contact after being thrown and when you shoot them. In addition, he has other abilities, such as the ability to deploy a shield (as in Halo 3), among others that you can upgrade multiple times to increase its power.

These new features in the Master Chief’s skills and movements report open a range of possibilities that are satisfactorily combined with what we already know about the series, without feeling any friction with the traditional game system. All this tells us that this installment was designed to give the player a level of freedom that has rarely been seen in the series.

Consequently, the game feels refreshed, fresh, and most of all, snappy and a lot of fun. Halo Infinite invites you to experiment and solve problems in creative ways like never before.

On the other hand, we have to talk about the open world. Zeta Halo is a location that welcomes you big, with a world of acceptable size, without being overwhelmingly gigantic. Among the activities that you will find, of course, there are the story missions that progress the script. There are secondary missions, which are expeditions to enemy facilities where, naturally, you must eliminate everything that moves and fulfill very simple objectives. You also have the opportunity to assist the UNSC forces that are scattered throughout the territory, either rescuing soldiers or conquering bases under enemy control.

Another very popular undertaking is hunting high-value targets. During these missions, you will have to face the most formidable and malicious troops of the opposing force. They are minifigs accompanied by a dozen or more enemies that you must eliminate before moving on to the main dish: an epic battle against a formidable enemy. These missions were without a doubt our favorites during our experience, mainly because of the challenge they entail and the creative plans we put in place to eliminate them.

But these are not all activities; we also have other types: blogs with audio files, some collectibles and the classic skulls. All this awaits you throughout the stage waiting to be explored with all kinds of vehicles and especially the grappling hook.

“Something interesting about the story is not the events, but rather the characterization of the Master Chief.”

And what would be of a Halo without the story? Halo Infinite It begins as few deliveries, with the Master Chief vulnerable after failing in his mission. Immediately, he is rescued by an unknown pilot to start a second round, but first he must find El Arma, a new artificial intelligence, to decipher what the hell happened with Cortana because … well, something did not happen the way it was supposed to. it had to happen.

All of this introduces the opposing force, the Outcasts, the enemy faction we met in Halo Wars 2, and to Escharum, Atriox’s warchief and lieutenant. At the same time, new players are introduced who will come to shake the geopolitical scene and the myths of the series, and prepare it for the future.

Something interesting about the story is not the events, but rather the characterization of the Master Chief, as he is represented as never before in the series: although he is covered with hundreds of layers of armor, his behavior and body language is extremely expressive. . Also, the script is made with enough moments of drama to humanize it. Without a doubt, this is a special opportunity for your development.

And who also develops is the new artificial intelligence similar to Cortana, named only as The Weapon. Unlike the original AI, this new character is completely different: she is not sarcastic, nor does she have dark humor, rather she is naive and is barely getting to know the Boss, so at times she doubts her abilities. It’s about a new relationship with the potential to catch on with fans, and much of it stems from Jennifer Taylor’s charismatic characterization.

What leaves us unsatisfied is the little or no interactivity in the environment. By this time it would seem that the open world was dynamic, that it had life and emerging elements that capture your attention. However, the opposite is true: the world is inert and static, with no elements around you that you can take advantage of in clever or fun ways. Suffice it to say that in the entire game there is only one tree that is destroyed; only one among hundreds that exist. Now we know why rings are such powerful weapons – it’s that trees are indestructible.

Another aspect that was not to our complete liking is that the story begins without much context … because this explanation is found in materials other than video games. It is for this reason that playing for the first time could feel disconcerting.

Outside of the above, the classic experience of Halo feels too widespread throughout the open world, so memorable moments and great opportunities to show off come sporadically or are slow to appear.

“What are you waiting for, go play it on Xbox Game Pass!”

What excites little about the delivery is, honestly, part of the story (and it has been a long time since a story of the Master Chief in a video game catches us as in his best years). In this installment, there is an attempt to put aside a certain part of the plot, without necessarily forgetting the whole past. Let’s just say they want to outrun a game that polarized fans as quickly as possible, and with good reason.

Also, there are some story elements that initially don’t make as much sense to certain characters due to acting a bit outside of their familiar personalities. But don’t worry: we won’t delve any further to avoid spoilers. Without a doubt, later on we will be able to address the plot in detail without ruining it. For now, we present a somewhat vague opinion.

We also have to mention the pilot we talked about at the beginning, who was not to our total liking because he is responsible for certain awkward moments that only force other moments of drama.

Beauty on the battlefield

And so we come to the conclusion. We are amazed that 343 Industries has accomplished the mission of retaining the hallmarks of the original formula to deliver the experience fans crave, while avoiding being repulsed by controversial mechanics or radical changes. The new that is added feels organic with the original. But above all, it is a delivery that plays well, has a good duration, difficulty and prepares the series for a promising future.

It is very similar to a line of dialogue between the pilot and the Master Chief, where the former tells the latter that this is not the time to become the hero, to which the Chief responds: “No, we do our job.” This is what 343 Industries feels like. Halo Infinite It works because they perfectly understood what they were supposed to do: their job.

Despite the fact that it suffers from its format, we recommend Halo Infinite widely. What are you waiting for? Go play it on Xbox Game Pass!