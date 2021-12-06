Hackers Rake Loot of Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Cryptocurrencies | Economy | DW

Cybercriminals stole the equivalent of about US $ 200 million from the Bitmart crypto exchange.

The founder of the company, Sheldon Xia, announced on Twitter this Monday that the hackers were in possession of a digital key for one of the so-called “Hot wallets.”

It is a software “wallet” for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, which is connected to the Internet. After the theft, Bitmart temporarily suspended all withdrawals until further notice.

The company had initially estimated the damages at around US $ 150 million (about € 132.7 million) in an initial notification. Hackers gained access to Ethereum and Binance-based digital currencies, blockchain security firm PeckShield announced on Twitter. PeckShield had also discovered and reported the theft on Sunday.

They plan compensation

The head of the company, Xia, wrote that in response to this incident, Bitmart carried out initial security reviews and identified the affected assets. “This security breach was mainly caused by a stolen private key that compromised two of our ‘hot wallets. Other assets with Bitmart are safe and intact.”

Bitmart plans to compensate users, Xia said. The company will announce a schedule to gradually resume deposits and withdrawals, he said, adding that he was “sure” they will resume on Tuesday.

The best way to protect crypto money against such attacks is to store it on a computer that is not connected to the Internet.

EL (dpa, bitmart)