Gwyneth Paltrow Is Still Happy Without Knowing Everything That Is Marvel | In Spanish.

Gwyneth Paltrow can barely remember the Marvel movies she starred in, so are we really surprised she’s a flop when it comes to the world’s least-loved Avenger spin-off series?

Always telling himself, the Goop founder answered fan questions during an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, discussing topics like his friendship with Cameron Diaz and whether he has ever dated a narcissist (“ Oh my God!”).

It’s only a matter of time before I answer questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that Paltrow has appeared in seven movies as Pepper Potts despite constantly forgetting which projects he’s in and with whom.

“Have you seen the Hawkeye series?” asked one of the fans during a question and answer session, to which Paltrow wittily replied, “No, what is that?”

In case Paltrow were wondering, “Hawkeye” is a six-episode Disney + series that debuted last month and follows the adventures of sniper Jeremy Renner Clint Barton and his protégé Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

While it’s not entirely surprising that Paltrow doesn’t have a clue about the limited series, he does appear alongside the character Renner in “Avengers: Endgame.”

But Paltrow has a history of remembering poorly from his Marvel days. The Oscar winner sincerely forgot that even in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” he had to be introduced to Sebastian Stan multiple times and was reportedly once shocked to learn that he starred in multiple movies with Samuel’s Marvel staples. L. Jackson.

Paltrow, however, explained that he heard some pop culture happenings and insisted that he listened to Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” when he answered another question.

“Yeah you think I live under a rock, I love it,” Paltrow wrote in capital letters.

Fans on Twitter were quick to respond to his scrutiny of Marvel, with many joking about how little Paltrow seems to care about the ever-expanding and wildly popular superhero franchise.

Gwyneth just takes her magic check, sells her quirky little candle, and gets rich and rare without a care in the world. Sincerely, good for him – spider-fran (@FranPan) December 4, 2021

in the most successful franchise in movie history and failed to attract the slightest interest in it. iconic. Queen. – alex (@alex_abads) December 4, 2021

In their defense, the studios prevented actors from knowing what movies they were shooting and, in some cases, even provided bogus scripts to ensure confidentiality.

In 2019, Paltrow discussed why he was having such a hard time keeping Marvel movies in order.