Google’s first smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch, will arrive in 2022

Google Pixel Watch. (photo: GSMArena.com)

The smartphones Pixel from Google may not be a global success, but they are helping to set a benchmark that other manufacturers of Android They should stick with their devices. While the big G is also developing Wear OS, it hasn’t released a Pixel-branded laptop yet. And it is that, recently it has been revealed that that could change next year, as the company develops the “Rohan,” a debut smartwatch with Wear OS 3. A new leak gives the world a look at “Pixel Watch.”

The report emphasizes the round watch display with a bezel-less design and how it will offer “a unity between hardware and software.” The round button on the right side of a smartwatch can come in handy when scrolling through large lists and navigating the user interface.

In the filtration, the wearable device is called Pixel Watch, which suggests that this could be its final business name. Other versions show the smartwatch with a bracelet in different colors, including orange, white and blue.

Google Pixel Watch. (photo: The Spanish)

Jon Prosser, technology analyst, reiterated that the Pixel Watch will be launched in 2022 , without “risk” of cancellation. The smartwatch will have a variety of health-related sensors, including a heart rate scanner.

The leak mentioned that the watch will offer up to one day of battery lifeas well as relatively slow loading speeds.

Codenamed “Nightlight,” Google is also aiming to launch the Fitbit integration for Wear OS 3 alongside the Pixel Watch in 2022.

This is not the only new information that Prosser revealed in his latest video. Foldable Pixel device Google is privately working on is unlikely to be canceled, contrary to other recent affirmative rumors.

Pixel Watch launch should bode well for Wear OS platform and give it another much-needed boost, especially after years of being abandoned by Google. Perhaps after some half-hearted efforts, the Wear OS platform can finally find a suitable competitor for the Apple Watch.

Google implements new features for Android Auto

Google doesn’t want to wait for a version change to load new features onto its system. With Christmas just around the corner The company has launched a series of new functions for Android, being the integration of a digital key in the phone to unlock the car, the most striking.

That’s a big step, but only for devices with UWB support. In addition, there are new features for Android Auto, interface improvements, and more.

ILLUSTRATION – Apple Carplay and Android Auto copy some application icons to the car screen, making it easier to use while driving. Photo: Zacharie Scheurer / dpa

You can use your mobile as a key

As of today, the feature is integrated at the system level and is also available in Google Pixel 6 with a predictable scalability for the rest of the devices equipped and launched by UWB (Ultra Wideband) Google does not detail how it works, but suggests that even without opening the app You can open the car, in the same way that it is done with contactless payments.

This news does not come alone, and it is that Google has also updated the functionality of Android Auto. Now, can start automatically when you connect the phone to your car.

Likewise, the intelligent responses of the Google Assistant arrive, which allow you to respond to messages while driving without distraction, with buttons and predefined responses.

KEEP READING:

These are the most used passwords in 2021 and the most dangerous, 123456 took the first place

Get to know the smart city that will implement the first ‘flying vehicle’ service

This way you can read and reply to emails in Gmail without an internet connection