Gift in Pokémon Unite for 50 million downloads – Nintenderos

After the launch of the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have been able to know that the game is giving away 2,000 Aeos Coupons to celebrate that it already exceeds 50 million downloads between Nintendo Switch and mobile phones. We can receive the prize if we access the game between December 9, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

#PokemonUNITE has now been downloaded over 50 million times! As a thank you, any user who logs in between 12/9 – 1/31 will receive 2,000 Aeos Tickets. Thank you once again for all of your support! pic.twitter.com/M8NWmigpC6 – Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 6, 2021

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with a multiplatform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while They try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

