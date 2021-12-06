German court beats Nintendo in this appeal for reservations in the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

You will surely remember the open legal issue in relation to the impossibility of canceling reservations in the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo won this case at the time, but now the German court of appeal has reversed that decision following the work of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) and the Norwegian Consumers Council.

The last news we received on this matter was in September 2020, when Nintendo changed its policy allowing pre-orders more than 7 days before a game launch to be made directly in the eShop or through the account pages of Nintendo. However, the court of appeal sees this insufficient and insists on offering a clearer process for players.

This is the statement they have issued from the appeal court after achieving their victory:

Nintendo had already offered video games for download on its electronic store before the official launch date. The download usually included a full “preload” of the game software, as well as an icon that is displayed on the game console. The game unlocking was done by update only on the official start date. These online purchases can generally be revoked within 14 days without giving reasons. However, Nintendo had excluded the right of withdrawal and relied on a legal exception. However, the prerequisites for the right of withdrawal were not met, as the download available after pre-ordering did not yet contain any usable games. As of the release date, the game is of no value to buyers and Nintendo’s contract is not being honored in any way.

It will be necessary to see how the case evolves, since it is believed that Nintendo could be forced to release another update for the eShop ensuring that it complies with the same rights as with physical products and not based on the concept of “preload”. What do you think?

Source.