George Clooney was afraid that Ben Afleck would relapse into drinking | Farandula 123

By William Guzmán P

George Clooney who directed the movie “The tender Bar” He confessed in a recent interview to have been concerned with the scenes of Ben affleck in a bar, fearing that he would relapse into drinking, remembering that her boyfriend Jennifer Lopez he is a “recovering alcoholic.”

Affleck integrates the leading train of this film, which from the next December 17 will be on the billboard and in which they also work Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Daniel Ranieri and Tye sheridan. The film is an adaptation of the memoirs of JR Moehringer which recounts the writer’s adolescent years on Long Island, where he searches for a father figure among the patrons of a dive owned by his uncle.

Clooney He said he felt a lot of fear during the filming, since most of the scenes took place inside a bar, which implied the actor’s direct contact with alcoholic beverages and put his willpower at risk, weighing that at some point he would hook, again, from the bottle. “I was very concerned and was somewhat afraid that my friend would have a relapse. Thank God it was not like that “

Affleck entered rehab in 2001 and admitted to the New York Times that her drinking problems escalated during the end of her marriage to Jennifer garner. The Oscar winner and the “Alias” star were married from 2005 to 2015.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened next was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was between 2015, 2016. Drinking, of course, created more marital problems, “he said.

After a new period of rehabilitation in August 2018, the actor wrote an extensive post on social networks about his treatment, thanking the support he has received from his family, colleagues and fans. And he claimed to be recovered, largely from his fondness for “ethyl vapors.”

However, months ago he made sure that he had started drinking again and that his relationship with Jennifer Lopez he was in danger for this very reason. The couple denied rumors of any conflict between them because of the disease of Affleck. The doubt remained in the air.