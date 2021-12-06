From Pumas they open the door to Uriel Antuna after his pass to America stalled

#AntunaFirmaYa became a trend on social media last weekend after Uriel antuna continue to refuse to sign with him America in the barter of the Americanists with Chivas in which he is also involved Sebastian Cordova, footballer who would go to the ranks of Guadalajara.

The Flock’s fans have been in favor of the exchange and positioned the ‘hashtag’ on the bird’s social network for several hours last Saturday. As a reply, Azulcrema fans also turned to the networks and became a trend throughout Mexico on #AntunaNoFirmes, in clear sign of rejection to the midfielder.

This ‘war’ between both hobbies to see who ends up staying with the player has also splashed another team from the Capital. From Pumas they have opened the doors to Uriel through one of their legends, Ailton da silva, who invited the soccer player to be part of the university team.

“Aloooo @AntunaUriel no one loves you Call me, I can find you a great team from DF that you will be happy and I’ll leave you dad … “, wrote the former player of the felines who now works as a player representative.

And the thing is that the Antuna-Córdova issue is printing more ink than was initially expected: on the part of the still America player there have been no obstacles in his move to Chivas, but Antuna has not reached an economic agreement with those of Coapa and also looks suspiciously moving to the Mexican capital.