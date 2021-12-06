From Nicole Kidman’s bun to Lily Collins’ makeup

Despite its hybrid format, the Golden Globes have managed to regain the red carpet glamor that has been sorely missed in the last year. The actresses have worn their best clothes to shine in this 78th edition of the awards that has left spectacular outfits.

Beyond the designs, the beauty looks of several of the guests have also caught all eyes. Nicole Kidman’s curly bun, Lily Collins’ two-tone makeup and natural hair have triumphed at this gala, which has served to advance several of the beauty trends of the season. These have been the best looks from the Golden Globes:

Nicole Kidman’s natural bun

The Australian actress has dazzled with a spectacular black design with a ‘halter’ neckline and chains embroidered in gold and silver from Louis Vuitton. A very elegant dress that she has worn with her natural curly hair gathered in a bun with volume and with a thin black headband that has added that different touch to the casual style hairstyle.

Nicole kidman poses on the sofa at home Instagram @nicolekidman

Lily Collins’ trend makeup

The protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’ has remained without a prize but has conquered with her makeup that promises to become one of the trends of spring. The actress has worn matching eyeshadows with her Saint Laurent print dress with cut out detail on the abdomen. Lily has wore a very original two-tone makeup, with the upper part in violet and the lower part in emerald green. Complete the look with a wavy, semi-collected hair.

Lily Collins’ beauty look for the Golden Globes Instagram @lilyjcollins

The Hollywood waves of Amanda Seyfried and Kate Hudson

Amanda Seyfried has brought back the glamor of Hollywood’s golden age with her wavy hair. The actress, one of the best dressed on the red carpet with her impressive Oscar de la Renta design, has styled her blonde hair parted to the side and with waves in the purest 1950s style. She has completed the beauty look with a Very natural makeup, with juicy skin, smoky eyes in brown tones, peach blush and nude lips.

Look of Amanda Seyfried for the Golden Globes Instagram

A hairstyle that has also been worn by Kate Hudson, who has worn a two-piece by Nicolas Ghesquière with her hair in waves to the water and placed behind her ears to reveal her earrings. Goldie Hawn’s daughter has opted for a makeup with pink as the protagonist.

Lool beauty by Kate Hudson Instagram @katehudson

Emma Corrin’s tear

The protagonist of the fourth season of ‘The Crown’ has been one of the great winners of the awards. Emma has shone with a Miu Miu style, inspired by the Pierrot clown, with which she wanted to pay tribute to Diana of Wales. She has also caught all eyes for her makeup, with a tear drawn under her eye that has been interpreted as a tribute to Lady Di’s sad gaze. The British woman has marked her eyes with a black pencil and has worn a wet-effect hairstyle with a side parting.

Emma Corrin makeup for the Golden Globes Instagram @emmalouisecorrin

Elle Fanning’s eyeliner

The actress, beautiful in her Gucci dress, has opted for a very natural makeup with the eyeliner as the protagonist. Fanning has sported a perfect ‘cat eye’ with pink shadows from L’Oréal Paris and juicy lips. A beauty look that completes with a rolled up bun, ideal to focus all eyes on the spectacular design.

Elle Fanning with her styling for the awards Instagram @ellefanning

Angela Bassett’s XL braid

The XL manes have also had their presence on the virtual red carpet at the Golden Globes. Angela Bassett has chosen to collect her hair in a kilometer-long Rapunzel braid. A hairstyle that has worn with shades in purple, the same color as her dress with asymmetric neckline and feathers from Dolce & Gabbana.

Actress Angela Bassett with her looks for the awards Instagram @ im.angelabassett

Nicola Coughlan’s fluorescent shadows

The actress of ‘The Bridgertons’ has been one of the most daring, both for her yellow dress full of Molly Goddard tulle and for her fluorine makeup. The young woman has chosen to make up her eyes in a vibrant fuchsia pink with a touch of mascara. A beauty look that has been completed with three neon green bobby pins.

Nicola Coughlan prepares for the Golden Globes Instagram @nicolacoughlan

The gray hair of veterans

Beyond the most impressive makeup, the gray hair of several of the most veteran actresses in Hollywood have not gone unnoticed on the networks. Jane Fonda and Jodie Foster have been some of the artists who have claimed gray hair as a way to normalize natural beauty, both on the red carpet and in the film industry that for so many years has “punished” artists for aging .

Actress Jodie Foster poses in pajamas with her gray hair Instagram @samanthamcmillen_stylist