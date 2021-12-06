Four years after his death, Tom Petty will receive the posthumous degree of doctor of music in his native Florida

The late rocker Tom petty will receive an honorary doctorate from posthumous degree from the University of Florida (UF), in which he worked as a gardener when he was taking his first steps in music, according to the authorities of that university center based in Gainesville.

Hailing from that city in central Florida, singer, musician and composer (1950-2017), a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 2002 and winner of three Grammys, became known in front of the group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers In the 70s.

Petty is also known to be the co-founder of The Traveling Wilburys, that super group that brought together none other than George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Ray Orbison and Jeff Lyne – leader of the ELO – in the ’80s.

The influential Petty



The Board of the University of Florida unanimously approved last Friday the proposal of the director Joseph Glover of award Petty an honorary doctorate in music, according to local media.

Petty is considered one of the “most distinctive and influential musicians of the last 50 years”Glover assured.

“His presence continues to be significant, as marked by the abundant broadcasting of his music on the radio, or the number of people who attend ‘His birthday party’ held every year in Gainesville, “he added.

“On the campus of the UF, the famous (song) ‘I Won’t Back Down’, from Petty, has become a mantra in sporting events, “said Glover in substantiating his proposal.

Four years after his death, the Florida Gators, the college’s football team, he usually welcomes his players with that hit from the singer-songwriter, which speaks of “standing firm” and “not backing down.”

Tribute reissues

Petty sold more than 80 million records during his career and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The last time he performed in his hometown was in 2006, when he gave a concert to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Hertabreakers.



In Gainesville, a street mural has been preserved that has served as a public art canvas for students and local residents since the 1970s, years when Tom Petty and his band first appeared on the national music radar.

It should be remembered that on October 16, Warner Music released a reissue of the album Wildflowers, with new songs like Leave Virginia Alone. It was one of the ten songs that the American musician and interpreter, by imposition of the company, did not include in the final repertoire of the aforementioned album.

A few weeks ago, the documentary premiered on its official YouTube channel Tom Petty, somewhere you feel free, a intimate look of how Petty recorded that acclaimed 1994 album.

Also, in June of this year, the record company announced another reissue: that of the soundtrack that Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers made for the movie She is unique (nineteen ninety six).

The remastered version, titled Angel dream, included four previously unreleased tracks and was originally recorded to score that cult romantic comedy directed by and starring Edward burns, with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston.

His last tour

Petty, an emblem of American rock thanks to hits like Free fallin and Learning to fly, among others, died on October 2, 2017 at the age of 66, product of accidental opioid overdose in his Malibu home, California coastal city.

According to his family, who met with the medical examiner days after his death, Petty suffered from many serious ailments, most notably a hip fracture. Because it is believed that he was using pain medication excessively.

His widow, Dana, and his daughter, Adria, assured that despite those pains, Petty insisted on completing a tour with 53 shows to commemorate the 40 years of his band The Heartbreakers.

That tour ended up aggravating his hip discomfort and encouraging him to take a mix of seven drugs -including fentanyl, oxycodone and acetyl fentanyl- which caused his death.