Four great Tom Cruise films to watch on Netflix

This adaptation of a John Grisham novel (always thrillers about rogue lawyers in the Deep South of the US) was very attached to this adaptation of a novel by John Grisham, and, beyond that it has a certain impersonal bias in the direction (Sidney Pollack, sometimes great as in Tootsie), achieves to a great extent for Cruise and Gene Hackman the miracle that a convoluted web of papers and papers (more photocopies are made than in a full year at UBA) is understandable and sustains its suspense from beginning to end. It is also a film about the difference between ethics and morals, and a story about marriage.