Four great Tom Cruise films to watch on Netflix
Mission Impossible
Identified with action and adventure cinema (although he is not one of the “strongmen” of Hollywood in the 80s or a “macho”), Tom Cruise is one of the few actors who fill cinemas with his name. And it’s good, great. Take, for example, this beginning of Mission: Impossible, a complex film directed by Brian De Palma about staging, lies that hide other lies and a rather strange father-son relationship. Run, jump and act, all in a film that still awaits an analysis beyond its spectacularity. De Palma’s great playing field and a great start to a series that never disappoints.
The Firm
This adaptation of a John Grisham novel (always thrillers about rogue lawyers in the Deep South of the US) was very attached to this adaptation of a novel by John Grisham, and, beyond that it has a certain impersonal bias in the direction (Sidney Pollack, sometimes great as in Tootsie), achieves to a great extent for Cruise and Gene Hackman the miracle that a convoluted web of papers and papers (more photocopies are made than in a full year at UBA) is understandable and sustains its suspense from beginning to end. It is also a film about the difference between ethics and morals, and a story about marriage.
War of the worlds
This Steven Spielberg adaptation of the celebrated HG Wells novel is sheer genius: while it contextualizes the story in post-9/11 USA rather than the Victorian England of the book, it is very faithful and creates enormous non-terror. starting from the invaders but from the “werewolf of man” situation that is the one with the greatest weight in the film. Cruise, like an immature father forced by urgency to mature a bit in spite of himself, is perfect: he goes from pathetic and disoriented to calm authority.
On the edge of tomorrow
We must applaud the one who came up with the brilliant idea of combining (precisely) The War of the Worlds with Spell of Time. Cruise is here a guy who gets put to fight with aliens, dies in minutes, revives, dies again in minutes and, little by little, he learns what to do to survive. In the middle there is a girl (very good work by Emily Blunt) and some crazy action sequences that come from the mind of Doug Liman, a wild and sometimes very good filmmaker. Musical and crazy ending.