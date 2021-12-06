Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: when it starts, new island, new skins, new mechanics and more
The trailer for Battle Pass of the Season 1 of the Chapter 3 from Fortnite It was leaked on the morning of 12/04/2021. In it we can see a lot new information, Like the skins Spider-man, The foundation and Marcus Phoenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of waras well as a new island. In this news we tell you, in detail, what is new in the new season from Fortnite Battle Royale:
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: everything we know
The trailer that is under the first paragraph of this news is official; It was published by the YouTube account of Epic Games Poland on the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, we do not know if by mistake, or intentionally. It is the Polish version of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer. Its official name is Investment. From it, we can extract all the following information:
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: when does it start?
At the time we publish this news we do not have an official start date or time for Season 1 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 3. This information should be disclosed after the The End event on 12/04/2021.
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: Spider-Man, The Foundation and Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz arrive as skins
In the trailer we can see that both Spider-Man and The Foundation will be skins of the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3. The Foundation would also be the secret skin of this season. These two images from the trailer confirm it:
We have our doubts about Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz. They appear in the trailer, as you can see in this snapshot:
The fact that they don’t appear in this scene, as a group photo, near the end of the trailer, makes us think that they could be store skins and not the Battle Pass:
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: new island, new zones, new fauna
In the trailer of the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 we can see that the new island is a reversed version of the island from Chapter 2. Hence the name of the new season: Investment.
In this new island, we can also see diverse biomes, such as snow, forests, and the return of the desert.
One of the new zones is he Spider-Man Neighborhood. We can visit the Daily bugle, the newspaper where he works Peter parker.
Another of the new areas is The sanctuary, The home of The seven.
Another novelty that we can see in the trailer is a kind of giant dinosaur or lizard that we could tame to ride and use it as a means of transportation, as it was leaked several weeks ago.
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: new weapons, items and game mechanics
Season 1 of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass brings with it new weapons, items, and gameplay mechanics. The first one is the mechanics of slide across the floor; We can shoot while we do it, in true Vanquish style.
Another novelty that draws attention are some renewed physics, we understand that by the transition from the game to Unreal Engine 5. At one point in the trailer, the player is seen cutting down a tree; the felled log falls against another, and destroys it.
One of the new objects appears to be a sorbet dispenser. We can pick it up and, when thrown, it makes sorbet drip nearby, healing the players around it:
Other new game mechanic or object allows us swing across the stage wearing cobwebs like Spider-Man:
A new object is a tent that can be deployed and collected at will. What’s more, allows us to save objects inside.
Last but not least: another object called “Crown of power” provides us with some kind of benefit, but instead, if a player is eliminated while wearing it, all party members are killed at the same time.
Source: Epic Games Poland, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration