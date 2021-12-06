Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: when it starts, new island, new skins, new mechanics and more

The trailer for Battle Pass of the Season 1 of the Chapter 3 from Fortnite It was leaked on the morning of 12/04/2021. In it we can see a lot new information, Like the skins Spider-man, The foundation and Marcus Phoenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of waras well as a new island. In this news we tell you, in detail, what is new in the new season from Fortnite Battle Royale:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: everything we know

(in Polish): Fortnite Chapter 3: Investment

The trailer that is under the first paragraph of this news is official; It was published by the YouTube account of Epic Games Poland on the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, we do not know if by mistake, or intentionally. It is the Polish version of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer. Its official name is Investment. From it, we can extract all the following information:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: when does it start?

At the time we publish this news we do not have an official start date or time for Season 1 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 3. This information should be disclosed after the The End event on 12/04/2021.

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: Spider-Man, The Foundation and Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz arrive as skins

In the trailer we can see that both Spider-Man and The Foundation will be skins of the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3. The Foundation would also be the secret skin of this season. These two images from the trailer confirm it:

This image confirms that Spider-Man is a Battle Pass skin

The Foundation would be the secret skin of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3

We have our doubts about Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz. They appear in the trailer, as you can see in this snapshot:

Marcus Fénix and Kait Díaz from the Gears of War saga are skins of the new season of Fortnite

The fact that they don’t appear in this scene, as a group photo, near the end of the trailer, makes us think that they could be store skins and not the Battle Pass:

Neither Marcus Fénix nor Kait Díaz are in this scene, so we think they would be store skins

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: new island, new zones, new fauna

In the trailer of the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 we can see that the new island is a reversed version of the island from Chapter 2. Hence the name of the new season: Investment.

The new island is an “inverted” version of the island from Chapter 2 of Fortnite

In this new island, we can also see diverse biomes, such as snow, forests, and the return of the desert.

The arid desert is one of the biomes that returns to the island

One of the new zones is he Spider-Man Neighborhood. We can visit the Daily bugle, the newspaper where he works Peter parker.

Spider-Man’s Neighborhood is one of the new areas on the new island; we can visit the Daily Bugle

Another of the new areas is The sanctuary, The home of The seven.

The Sanctuary, home of the Seven

Another novelty that we can see in the trailer is a kind of giant dinosaur or lizard that we could tame to ride and use it as a means of transportation, as it was leaked several weeks ago.

The huge animal that appears in the image could be tamed to be used as a mount

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: new weapons, items and game mechanics

Season 1 of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass brings with it new weapons, items, and gameplay mechanics. The first one is the mechanics of slide across the floor; We can shoot while we do it, in true Vanquish style.

Gliding on the ground (and shooting while we do it) is a new game mechanic

Another novelty that draws attention are some renewed physics, we understand that by the transition from the game to Unreal Engine 5. At one point in the trailer, the player is seen cutting down a tree; the felled log falls against another, and destroys it.

Unreal Engine 5 comes to Fortnite, renewing its physics system

One of the new objects appears to be a sorbet dispenser. We can pick it up and, when thrown, it makes sorbet drip nearby, healing the players around it:

One of the new objects appears to be a sherbet dispenser

Other new game mechanic or object allows us swing across the stage wearing cobwebs like Spider-Man:

A new object lets us swing across the stage like Spider-Man

A new object is a tent that can be deployed and collected at will. What’s more, allows us to save objects inside.

One of the new objects is a tent that we can deploy and store at will

Last but not least: another object called “Crown of power” provides us with some kind of benefit, but instead, if a player is eliminated while wearing it, all party members are killed at the same time.

The new “Crown of Power” provides us with an unknown benefit, but if we are eliminated wearing one, all the players on our team will die.

