for less than 1,000 pesos you can play in the cloud with Xbox Cloud Gamig and Game Pass

A few months ago we told you that the Razer control called Kishi had a juicy discount being sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, but now buying it for import with Amazon United States it is even cheaper.

Specifically, the price of this accessory in its version for Android phones It is available for only 966 pesos, a big difference considering that its official price in our country is 2,499 pesos and that in other stores We can find it from 1,700 pesos.

Razer Kishi Controller for Android Phones with USB Type-C

When entering the product page, they will see that it has a price that exceeds 1,100 pesos, but once they add it to the cart and are going to finish the order, they will see the reduction in the final price. In addition, it also has free shipping and users with Amazon Prime can enjoy delivery between six and nine days since it is sent. There is also a iPhone version, although for now it is at almost 1,600 pesos.

Now that Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in Mexico, this may be an ideal controller for those looking to take advantage of the service. It is designed for Android phones with USB Type-C and has an additional port to charge it while we play. We can also download an official application to make configurations.

