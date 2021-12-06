Filtered photos of Samantha Robles, new ‘Weather Girl’ and Yanet García’s competition

OnlyFans It continues to grow and those who have a new profile on the platform are becoming more and more famous, undoubtedly one of the most successful in Mexico is the former host Yanet Garcia, but it seems that it already has competition; We talk about who has taken away the title of the ‘Weather Girl’, Samantha Robles, which has become news after leak photos from your OnlyFans account.

The platform reached the boom of its fame in the Social networks during the pandemic, since OnlyFans is a source of income that has given great profits, who are encouraged to upload their most daring photos and charge their subscribers to see them, from famous mexicans, youtubers, influencers and more.

Nevertheless, OnlyFans also has its risks and dangers, despite the fact that the page has security, there are people who manage to evade the security filters and misuse the content. A similar case is what happened to Samantha Robles, of whom many of her intimate photos recently began to circulate on the Internet.

Who is Samantha Robles?

Samantha Robles is the “Weather Girl” from the news program of Paco Zea on Imagen Televisión. Followers consider it the competence of Yanet Garcia, since both, in addition to being beautiful, have achieved fame by giving the weather forecasts on television. With the username @sammyrockss, the host on Instagram has achieved almost 80 thousand followers, while her OnlyFans account adds more subscribers every day. He is also a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist in the band Hot Berries.

Filtered OnlyFans photos of Samantha Robles, the new ‘Weather Girl’

The new ‘Weather Girl’ recently launched her OnlyFans account, a site in which it already has 992 photos and 285 exclusive videos for its subscribers, who pay a monthly fee of $ 20 dollars per month (approximately $ 400 pesos) regularly and $ 12 dollars for 31 days in a temporary promotion, so it is estimated that his earnings amount to more than $ 200 thousand pesos per month.

Revealing photographs that were only part of his OnlyFans profile were recently leaked on Reddit, where he appears with very little clothes and whose note was released by the magazine TV Notes, surprising both his fellow members of the program and followers.