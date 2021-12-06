FIA sanctions Verstappen after race with surreal explanation

The 2021 Formula 1 season is on the way to ending surrounded by controversy, something that the FIA ​​is not helping with its continuous decisions that are difficult to understand, showing itself totally overwhelmed by a situation that they have not managed to manage.

From asking for sanction to getting sanctioned

Neither Mercedes nor Red Bull were happy with what happened in the race. Helmut Marko claimed to have evidence showing that Verstappen had not done any ‘brake test’, for which he had been beaten by Hamilton, wanting to speak very seriously with the stewards.

The truth is that the commissioners were eager to speak with the pilots, who had already been summoned to give explanations of the incident. Before that, Hamilton acknowledged that he had not wanted to overtake Verstappen so as not to be harmed in the detection of the DRS, which should have been in high regard by the stewards, something that obviously has not happened, since it would have been the logical thing to do.

Far from this, the stewards have decided to sanction Verstappen with 10 seconds of added time, a cowardly sanction since it does not change the result of the race.

The FIA ​​attests that Verstappen, prompted by a communication from Masi, received the order to allow himself to be overtaken by Hamilton as his overtaking defense was considered illegal at Turn 1. This order came at Turn 21. Verstappen slows down at Turn 26. The stewards say it was obvious that he was looking to get behind to benefit from the DRS detection zone.

The stewards collect that Verstappen wonders why Hamilton does not overtake him, and that Hamilton had not been warned by his team of such a fact, not understanding the reason why Max raised his foot. Hamilton lifts his foot at the same pace as Verstappen, refusing to overtake and staying behind him at all times until he slows to just over 100 kilometers per hour.

The point for which the FIA ​​finds Max Verstappen guilty is because it claims that the Red Bull braked suddenly and significantly, something that is contradicted by the telemetry provided by F1TV as well as by the television images themselves. The FIA ​​accepts that Hamilton did not want to pass through the DRS detection point, but does not exempt Verstappen from having found him guilty of causing a collision despite the fact that the speed reduction was gradual and that the entire track was free to choose the trajectory .

Without reaction

Red Bull has not yet ruled on this sanction that does not alter the race result, however the energy drink team is very angry with various actions that have not been investigated, including using Bottas behind the safety car to stopping Verstappen and Hamilton escaping, the fact that Hamilton did not respect the maximum distance between vehicles under a safety car, or the fact that Hamilton threw Verstappen off the track when the Dutchman finally gave him the position.

Tempers are more than heated and the situation threatens to end dramatically in the last race of the season, at Yas Marina.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io