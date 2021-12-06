Fast and furious: this is the reason why Vin Diesel assures that the love story between Dominic and Letty is the greatest in cinema nnda nnlt | SPORTS-PLAY

“Fast and furious“Is just about to release its ninth installment and Vin Diesel He surprised more than one by talking about the couple Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz from the successful franchise.

MORE INFORMATION: What Happened to Takashi after the Events of “Tokyo Drift”

When they celebrated the 20 years of the film, the actor filled with praise to the story that they have been writing in two decades, like warming up for the premiere of F9.

DieselIn addition, he did nothing more than appreciate the fact of sharing roles with Michelle Rodriguez to play Dominic and Letty, respectively.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

ARE DOMINC AND LETTY THE BEST COUPLE IN CINEMA?

In this way, Vin Diesel He assured that Dominic and Letty’s love story is the greatest ever seen in film history.

Diesel’s big statement was given in Entertainment Weekly and has left more than one movie buff uneasy.

“One of the greatest blessings of the franchise is my relationship with Michelle. (…) I’ve been told that Dom-Letty’s love story is potentially the greatest love story we’ve ever seen in film. After two decades, you understand that point “, he pointed.

While Michelle Rodríguez said that she stood before the film’s writers and taught them a bit of reality so that her character is not a “trophy” for men.

“Guys, I know you like Hollywood and all of that, but if you want it to be realistic, that’s how things work, and I’m not going to be a pu … in front of millions of people, so you’re going to lose me if you don’t change this”, He declared.

This is the trailer for Fast and Furious 9