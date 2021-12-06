‘Fast and Furious 9’: What character will Vin Diesel’s son have in the movie? – Movie news

‘Fast and furious 9’ is fast approaching national theaters, for this reason it is time to tell you what will be the role of Vincent Sinclair, the son of Vin Diesel in the explosive car movie.





The resounding launch of Fast and Furious 9 is getting closer and closer to reaching theaters in Mexico, which is scheduled for next June 25, the date on which we will finally be able to know the plans of Jakob Toretto (John Cena) and why he decided to appear right now, being a direct threat to his brother: Dominic (Vin Diesel). Plus, we’ll have one of the most eccentric moments in the entire franchise when a car flies through multiple layers of Earth’s atmosphere, turning into something of a homemade spaceship.

The film that was directed by Justin Lin (Fast and Furious 6) will have a series of jumps in time, which is why we will know Dominic’s past, as Diesel himself mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “We wanted to know: where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That will be very rich in stories and it will be a lot of fun to watch.” something that makes a lot of logic if we consider that to understand the reason for Jakob’s estrangement we will have to go to the past to inquire into their relationship.

WHAT IS THE CHARACTER OF THE SON OF VIN DIESEL?

Now that we have the context on Dominic’s past, we need to talk about the multiple versions he will have on screen. This is where it comes in Vincent Sinclair, Vin Diesel’s son in this equation, as the 10-year-old newcomer is officially cast as “Little Dom.”, which ends up confirming the aforementioned words of the protagonist and producer of the saga on wheels, we will not only see the influences of his character, we will travel to his childhood.

‘Fast and furious 9’: First critics call it the most ridiculous and entertaining film of the saga

According to a report published by TMZ, Vincent Sinclair filmed all of his scenes in 2019, for which he received a daily payment of just over $ 1,000.; Let us remember that the participation of minors is strictly regulated both in the United States and in the world. There is a limit of hours per day, preventing them from having exhausting days, making productions starring minors like Wonder or Matilda a logistical challenge.



Instagram: Vin Diesel Vincent Sinclair filmed all of his scenes in 2019.



This reminds us of the cast in charge of playing the young versions of the rest of the band. Yes indeed, At the moment it has not been confirmed that absolutely everyone has a child representation, but at least one that borders on adolescence-young adulthood, that is taken for granted: Dominic (Vinnie Bennett), Jakob (Finn Cole), Mia (Siena Agudong), Letty (Azia Dinea Hale), Rico Santos (Ozuna), Elle (Juju Zhang), Vince (Karson Kern), Jesse (Igby Rigney) and even Leo (Cered) himself.



Instagram: Vin Diesel Justin Lin brought to the screen three versions of Dominic with ‘Fast and Furious 9’, the youngest: Vincent Sinclair, son of Vin Diesel with just 10 years.



Children’s versions of all kinds of characters are still in fashion, who said we wouldn’t have a tiny Toretto on the big screen? Now we can’t help but think how his iconic phrase: “welcome to the family” will sound like while wearing glasses and a tight T-shirt with an extremely high-pitched voice.. Do not forget that Fast and furious 9 It will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.