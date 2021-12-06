Faculty of Medicine removes evaluation 70/70

Monterrey.- The Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) announced in a statement that it was determined remove evaluation known as 70/70 to return to the previous system.

Through its social networks, the faculty informed that it will return to the previous scheme, in which the passing grade was achieved by averaging 70 between theory and practice, according to the weighting of each subject.

“You are informed that the previous evaluation form is kept to obtain the final grade for the learning units that were affected by the changes in the August-December 2021 semester. “This resolution is based on the conditions given by the pandemic, since a greater psychological and emotional impact on students has been observed in all disciplines, this agreement is seeking to improve teaching,” the statement said.

The message ensures that the final grade will be published for each learning unit and will later be reflected in Siase.

The faculty would have decided to eliminate this form of evaluation after the students spoke out against it.

Medicine students of the UANL protested in the streets surrounding the institution, in Monterrey. Later, they closed the road on Madero avenue to show their disagreement with the system.

Three days after the student movement, the management announced that they are retracting the current evaluation.

However, although some students were in agreement with the statement, another group was upset, since the request sheet delivered to the faculty authorities had not been respected.

One of the main complaints is about the evaluation of those who have already presented their second chance exam by failing the subject with the 70/70 evaluation and that the dialogue with the representatives of the movement was not held.