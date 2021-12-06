“F1 missed Charlie Whiting in Jeddah”

The beginning of the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix history was quiet, but from the accident of Mick Schumacher on the tenth lap began a myriad of situations that they had to deal with from the Race Direction headed by Michael Masi.

But for Horner, who felt that Red Bull Racing was hurt by some decisions made, the experience of Charlie whiting, who served as FIA race director from 1997 until his sudden death in March 2019 in the run-up to the Australian Grand Prix, would have been a great help in dealing with everything that happened.

“It seemed to me that today the sport has missed Charlie Whiting,” Horner fired before the media after the race in Jeddah.

“Sorry to say, but the experience I had … is obviously frustrating but yeah. It’s difficult for Michael (Masi) and the stewards, particularly in this kind of place, this kind of circuit, with the amount of debris and types of corners. there is, but yes, it is the same for everyone, “he added.

Asked if he was disappointed by some of the decisions taken this Sunday from the Race Directorate, the Red Bull boss replied: “Yes, obviously, almost all the decisions were against us today as they did in Doha a couple of years ago. weeks”.

“Then we saw two incidents yesterday that … has been variable to say the least,” he added in relation to Lewis Hamilton not being sanctioned on Saturday after two different investigations.

Despite his annoyance with the stewards, Horner admitted that the intensity of events in the Saudi Arabian race was not easy to handle.

“I think today has been a difficult race to manage,” he said about the career management job. “Obviously there was a lot of debris, a lot of traffic, back and forth with Race Direction on several different incidents, and then the security cars, the virtual security cars, the restarts.”

“Some of the processes, obviously, were difficult to follow, so I think there are many lessons from that race that will be discussed extensively in the coming weeks.”