Everything we know about ‘John Wick 4’: Keanu Reeves on horseback, trip to Europe and the meaning of the title of the new installment of the murderer

The story of John wick It has not finished. 2022 will be the year that fans of the killer played by Keanu Reeves discover how his story continues after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The saga directed by Chad Stahelski returns soon with John wick 4 and, although the details of the fourth installment are kept secret, some of them are already known.

What happened at the end of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’?

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne as John Wick and the Fisher King.



The saga John wick It is characterized because there are hardly any time jumps between the end of a delivery and the beginning of its sequel. Therefore, before getting fully into John wick 4, we must review what happened at the end of its predecessor: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

After surviving the fight inside the Hotel Continental between the protagonist and those sent by the High Table -the highest hierarchy within the world of assassins-, Winston (Ian McShane) throws John Wick from the roof of the building. It seems that the owner of the hotel has betrayed the protagonist after he helped him in the fight. Or is it really all a strategy for the High Table to believe that they are at odds?

Despite the fall, John Wick survives and is picked up by the Fisher King (Laurence Fishburne), the leader of a criminal intelligence service whose members pose as vagrants to obtain information. The Fisher King has a new objective: wants to end the High Table. From what the final minutes of the third installment show, the protagonist and the Fisher King become allies.

What’s ‘John Wick 4’ about?

Details about the plot of John wick 4 have not been revealed yet, but due to the outcome of its predecessor, everything indicates that the protagonist and his new partner will try to end the High Table.

John Wick, back on horseback and in the desert

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry as John Wick and Sofia Al-Azwar.



Reeves has said that at the beginning of John wick 4 we will see his character riding through the desert. The actor has also revealed that he had to learn to gallop very fast to shoot that scene.

On John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the protagonist used the Kicks of horses to ‘knock out’ their enemies, and also fled on the back of one of these animals.

As for the desert, this is where he lives The old man (Saïd Taghmaoui), the highest position in the world of assassins. It is even above the High Table. In the third installment, John Wick goes to the desert to meet him and ask him to give him back his membership in the world of murderers – when the film begins, he is an excommunicate. For this you must cut off a finger and kill Winston. The protagonist refuses to kill the owner of the Continental Hotel and the latter to do the same with John Wick. That’s what triggers the attack on Winston’s business.

Returning to the desert … The protagonist may go there to meet El Anciano again. Also to see again Sofia Al-Azwar, the owner of the Continental Hotel in Casablanca played by Halle Berry who helps John Wick by putting her own life at risk.

Europe and Japan

John Wick fans will travel, in the fourth installment, through Europe. Specifically, the filming of the new movie about the murderer has taken place in France and Germany. Will also appear Japan, but the action will take place mainly in Paris (France) and Berlin (Germany).

What does the title of ‘John Wick 4’ mean?

Keanu Reeves in an image from 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'.



Although it is not official yet, it seems that the fourth installment will be titled John Wick 4: Hagakure. This last word is a Japanese term – it can be translated as “hidden by the leaves” or “hidden leaves” – which refers to the book The way of the samurai.

Specifically, the Hagakure is a practical and spiritual guide for warriors consisting of a series of comments made by the samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo. This guide collects your ideas about the bushido, the moral code of the samurai warrior.

This term makes sense in the assassin world of John Wick, where there are also a number of strict codes. Anyone who breaks them receives extreme punishment. Sometimes even death.

Therefore, maybe John wick 4 delve into the criminal world code. Also that, being a Japanese term, introduce the rules that exist there and how they differ from those of America’s killers.

New signings and returns

In addition to Reeves, the returns of Laurence Fishburne as the Fisher King are also expected, Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick as Charon, the receptionist of the Hotel Continental.

As for the new signings, John wick 4 It counts in its cast with Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown, Bill skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.

At the moment, it has only been said that Yenn will play an old friend of the protagonist, with whom he shares history and many enemies.

When is ‘John Wick 4’ released?

In Spain, the fourth installment about the murderer played by Reeves It does not have an official release date. In the United States, the plan is for the May 27, 2022. Therefore, it may also arrive in our country sometime next year.

