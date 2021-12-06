Europe approves this medicine to treat covid-19

THE HAGUE- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) supported this Monday the use of RoActemra (tocilizumab), a medicine used in patients with arthritis rheumatoid medicine, to treat adults with severe COVID-19 who are receiving a treatment with corticosteroids and need supplemental oxygen.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended extending the indication of RoActemra, already authorized in the European Union, to treat inflammatory diseases, and thus include covid-19 in adults who require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation, and who are already receiving a treatment systemic with corticosteroids.

THE DATA

To support the anti-COVID-19 use of the drug, marketed by Roche Registration GmbH, the CHMP evaluated data from a main study involving 4,116 critically ill hospitalized adults who required additional oxygen or mechanical ventilation and had elevated levels. of C-reactive protein in the blood (a symptom of inflammation).

“Overall, 31% of patients treated with RoActemra more him treatment standard (621 of 2,022) died within 28 days of treatment compared to 35% of patients who received the treatment standard only (729 out of 2,094), “says the agency.

In addition, 57% of the patients (1,150 out of 2 022) who received RoActemra were able to leave the hospital in 28 days compared to 50% of patients (1,044 out of 2,094) who received just the treatment standard.

The conclusions reached by the CHMP are now sent to the European Commission, which has the last word in issuing a final decision that is legally binding and applicable in all Member States of the European Union.

The use of RoActemra is already authorized in the European Union since 2009 to treat, among others, adults with arthritis moderate to severe rheumatoid disease or children from 1 year with arthritis systemic juvenile idiopathic, in which other treatments have not worked well enough.

ACV