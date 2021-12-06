Emily Blunt goes to series with ‘the English’, a ‘western’ for Amazon Prime Video – series news

The actress of ‘A quiet place’ has signed for her first television fiction since 2005.

Emily Blunt is the latest Hollywood actress to move to the small screen. After Julia Roberts, Amy Adams or Meryl Streep, the protagonist of A peaceful place and The return of Mary Poppins has signed on Amazon Prime Video to headline its first series. Its titled The English and BBC will be in charge of developing it. Details of the plot are not yet known, but it is known that it will be a western.

The fiction will be directed by Hugo Blick, who has already conquered critics with The Honorable Woman. This miniseries starring Maggie Gyllenhaal – which earned her a Golden Globe for her role as an actress – has been one of the pioneers in presenting traditionally cinematographic actors in new formats.

Now the public is more used to seeing these Hollywood stars in a television fiction and, in fact, a few years ago the series have become a platform with very interesting projects, sometimes more risky than in the world of cinema .

Blunt had already worked on a series in 2005, when he played Camane in Empire. But here he makes his debut as the protagonist with a western after his film career has been consolidated. His work in movies like Into the Woods, The Return of Mary Poppins or Hitman They have made her one of the great actresses of her generation.

Now is about to release A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to the harrowing horror film directed by John Krasinski. This time the Abbotts are back after the tragic events that occurred in the first part. Evelyn must ensure the safety of her children, Regan and Marcus, in a post-apocalyptic world threatened by strange creatures. We will see it in Spanish cinemas on March 20.

Source: Variety