Elsa Pataky’s return to Spain without Chris Hemsworth and with her children

Elsa Pataky lives in Australia and, with few exceptions, does not usually travel to Spain. Now he has done so by making it a rule what is a novelty since he changed his place of residence for the love of Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The reason for the trip had to do with the delivery of an award for his professional career at the International Purebred Spanish Horse Show (SICAB).

Elsa Pataky turns 45: the keys to her beauty and her silhouette C. Castany

The actress came to Seville with his three children, his mother and a nani. They stayed at the Palacio Villapanés, a central hotel in the city that became their headquarters during the three days that their stay in Seville lasted. On Sunday, the Pataky family returned to Madrid. The actress has several professional commitments to attend to.

Elsa Pataky, at SICAB 2021 held in Seville. (Gtres)

Saturday night became one of the stars of the call. Dressed in short, she made her triumphal entry into the fairgrounds on a purebred Spanish horse. In the gallery, his three children shared the show with other winners such as Jesulín de Ubrique, María Jiménez, Marta González Tarruella, daughter of the disappeared Dámaso González, Gloria Camila Ortega, Fiona Ferrer and Nieves Herrero. The journalist, dressed in a spectacular design by the couturier Alejandro de Miguel, said that her book ‘El jeweler de la reina’ (Ediciones B) is already in its second edition.

María Jiménez has received one of the Purebred Spanish awards at SICAB 2021. (EFE / Raúl Caro).

And if Elsa Pataky was the international presence, Jesulín de Ubrique became the attraction for journalists during the night of the awards.

Sympathetic and communicative he attended without María José Campanario, of which he commented that “he is fine”, just like his daughter Julia. The young woman has been the protagonist of a complicated situation where the ex-boyfriend has a restraining order, as her lawyer explained a few days ago to Vanitatis.

Nieves Herrero, one of the winners at the 2021 International Horse Show. (EFE / Raúl Caro)

The bullfighter, who was one of the bullfighting figures in the 90s, lives away from the madding crowd. At 47 years old, he has become a country man who goes to his farm Ambiciones every day from his home in Arcos. “Here I have my life and I am happy”, he assured as he showed his labrador hands. Expressive and communicative, he said that his 14-year-old son has no intention of being the continuation of the bullfighting line. “What he likes is soccer. When he was younger he wanted to test whether he liked it or not. He fought a heifer here at home and said: ‘Dad, I know what I don’t want.’ And there were no longer any doubts ”. Indeed, in Jesulín the bullfighting saga ends, but instead it is “trimmer”. Yes, amateur.

Jesulín de Ubrique, with his PRE Pura Raza Española award at SICAB 2021. (EFE / Raúl Caro).

Jesús Janeiro had time to remember his glorious years: “I have been the one who has fought the most for many years. A beautiful time that I do not miss. You have to be the best, and when you are no longer the best, retiring on time is the most appropriate. ” At the Ambiciones farm he keeps his bullfighting costumes: “I have given many gifts and others, the most important of my professional life, are on the farm.” He says that he has also exchanged with some important figures in the world of sports such as Sete Gibernau and Álex Crevillé: “They gave me their overalls.” Jesús Janeiro is now living another different stage, away from the media world.

The SICAB call turns the city of Seville into the nerve center of the horse world. It is part of the international circuit. Buyers and sellers from all over the world come from their country of origin, especially Germans, Mexicans, Kuwaitis and Americans, to participate in this great fair.

A moment of the equestrian show offered at SICAB 2021. (EFE / Raúl Caro).

This thirty edition was important, since last year it could not be held due to restrictive measures due to the pandemic.

A weekend with the presence of many familiar faces. Astrid Klisans, Carlos Baute’s wife and dressage expert, Jaime Peñafiel and Carmen Alonso, Paloma Lago, Miguel Abellán, the beautiful Julianna Ro, Miss Spain International, the couturier Alejandro de Miguel, Los del Río, who in a few months will celebrate their fifty years with music, María José Álvarez, president of the Eulen group, Jaime Molina, Juan Sucunza, president of Ceapi, Luismi Rodríguez and Jaime Mayor Oreja, which was another of the surprises of the call organized by Piluca Tavora and Inmaculada Rodríguez.

Fiona Ferrer, Paloma Lago and Astrid Klisans, at SICAB 2021. (Gtres)

The former Minister of the Interior in the Aznar government is relaxed and calm away from the intrigues of some members of the PP against the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

This thirty-year anniversary has once again placed Seville at the center of both social, business and sports attention in the horse world.