Electricity rises 425% in Spain – Spaniards paid bills of 39.99 euros / MWh a year ago. Tomorrow, record: 209.78

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at record highs this year.

MADRID, Dec. 5 (EUROPA PRESS) .– The light price of this Monday will be double that of this Sunday, once again exceeding the 200 euros / MWh. According to provisional data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Europa Press, the light it will cost this December 6 at Spanish people 209.78 euros / MWh, 105.73 percent more than this Sunday, a day in which the price plummeted to 101.97 euros / MWh.

The maximum price of light for this one Monday It will be given between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 273.61 euros / MWh, Meanwhile he minimal price it will be of 177.37 euros / MWh between 05:00 and 06:00 hours.

The prices of the pool They have a direct impact on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

According to data collected by Europa Press, the price of this Monday, December 6, will be 424.64 percent more expensive compared to just a year ago, when electricity cost 39.99 euros / MWh.

THE NOVEMBER INVOICE, THE SECOND MOST EXPENSIVE IN HISTORY

The electricity bill of an average user with the regulated rate –the so-called PVPC– stood at 115.18 euros in November, 68.1 percent above the 68.50 euros in the same month last year, thus being the second most expensive bill in the history after last October, according to data from Facua-Consumidores en Acción.

In this way, the association considers that the electricity bill for December would have to be negative for the promise of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to be fulfilled, that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018 once the CPI has been discounted.

THE PRICE OF LIGHT THIS SUNDAY

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) fell 53.84 percent this Sunday compared to Saturday, standing at 101.97 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

It is the lowest price since last November 1, when it registered 91.2 euros / MWh and broke the trend of 17 consecutive days above 200 euros / MWh.

The maximum price of electricity for this Sunday will be between 22:00 and 23:00, with 251.65 euros / MWh, while the minimum price was registered between 06:00 and 07:00, with 2.67 euros / MWh.