Eiza González wore the ‘mermaid hair’ trend on her Instagram

Eiza Gonzalez he usually prefers to show off his shiny chestnut hair loose. For a few years now, she has opted for this casual style that includes soft waves, both for the red carpet, as his street style and to attend press conferences. With the passage of time, he has perfected it and even adapted to current trends, as is the case with the mermaid hair.

Inspired by those mythological sea creatures, the Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalez, published a photograph in his stories of Instagram in which he demonstrates how to wear this Fashion style to perfection. The person in charge is the star stylist, DJ Quintero, also creator of the curves with natural effect what do they look like celebrities like Katie Holmes, Amanda Seyfried and Blake Lively.

How to wear mermaid hair according to Eiza González?

Eiza González opts for wide and soft waves. Original photography: @eizagonzalez

To talk about his most recent work on the movie ‘Ambulance’, Eiza Gonzalez elected style your hair with this trend that although it always remains on our radars, it resumed a leading place in the summer of 2021. In a shiny set, full of sequins from Tom Ford, He joined his co-stars, Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul Matine II, to discuss his involvement in the Michael Bay-directed film.

Appealing to the outfits that lift our spirits, in pink, orange and bright blue, the protagonist of ‘I Care a Lot’, he wore the style mermaid hair, one that goes with wide and soft waves, which appears with a line in the middle. East style that has been so popular (In social networks there are many tutorials to achieve it and the publications that confirm it), it has always found a way to update itself to stay current.

The particularity of mermaid waves in front of others casual curls, that have predominated after the global blockade due to the pandemic, is that in this case the subtle, rounded curvatures they are not looking for a perfect finish and they fall flexible. They are usually very spacious and look best in XL manes. The objective will be to achieve a carefree finish, as if it had been bathed in sun, salt and sand.

The hairstylist and makeup artist, Chris Georges, confessed for a written publication that to achieve this style he uses a iron and begins a few inches from the top of the head. You take a lock and roll, looking for the folds in hair be in alternate directions. The iron should be fully withdrawn after a few seconds, without dragging it. In this way, and with the correct fixative, they can last all day.