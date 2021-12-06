Efraín Juárez and Josecarlos Van Rankin to the MLS final

The end of

MLS

It will have a Mexican touch. The two teams that will fight for the league title in USA and in both, there will be representatives of Mexico to seek to crown themselves as monarchs.

How will the MLS final be played?

The title clash will be Portland Timbers vs New York City…

The Portland Timbers from Josecarlos Van Rankin got to the end of the MLS, after having classified in fourth place. In the first round he beat Minnesota United and later became the surprise of the season, eliminating the Colorado Rapids in the semifinals. For the final of the Conference, the Real salt lake.

For his part, New York City where Efrain Juarez is Technical Assistant, he eliminated in the first round Atlanta United by Gonzalo Pineda. In the semifinals he beat New england revolution and in the final of the Conference, he managed to overcome the Philadelphia Union.

When will the MLS final be played?

The MLS final will be the next Saturday, December 11 from the Providence Park, House of Portland. The Timbers will be local, because he finished in a better position within the regular season.

Mexican MLS champions

Throughout history, there have been four Mexican footballers who have been crowned in the MLS. The first, was nothing more and nothing less than our dear Immortal, Jorge Campos, who did it in the Chicago Fire. It was in 1998 and has been, so far, the only title in the franchise.

Herculez Gomez, was another of the Mexican footballers who has been crowned in the MLS. He did it with the Galaxy in 2005 and then with the Seattle Sounders in 2016. He was the first to do it twice.

Subsequently Jorge Villafaña he did it precisely with the Portland Timbers in 2015. Finally Tony Alfaro, who was in Chivas at some point, was crowned with the Seattle Sounders in 2016. He is the youngest Mexican to lift the MLS title so far.