Eddies and feathers on the surface of the Sun: astrophotographer reveals an image “with incredible detail” of our star

Andrew McCarthy, an American photographer specializing in capturing images of space, recently shared a photo showing the Sun in very high resolution on his Instagram account @cosmic_background.

“Yesterday I captured about 150,000 images of the Sun in extreme magnificence using a modified telescope. Combined, those photos they allowed me to see the sun with incredible detail“McCarthy wrote.

In fact, the final image has 300 megapixels, a resolution 30 times higher than that of a standard 10 megapixel camera image.

This allows to appreciate numerous swirls and feather patterns on the surface of the Sun, as well as dark spots.

These spots can be seen by the human eye in the images, but in reality they are not dark, but areas of high energy and extremely bright.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the image was taken with a method that requires two telescopic filters. One to prevent the photographer from going blind and the other to prevent the telescope from burning out.

“I am always excited to photograph the Sun, it is really interesting because it is always different,” concluded McCarthy.