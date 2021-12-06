Dwayne Johnson shared a photograph of his youth next to the Rocky Balboa statue | Famous
Dwayne Johnson, Former WWE wrestler and actor famous for movies like ‘Jumanji: Into the Jungle’, shared with his fans a moment from his youth.
Through his official Instagram account, ‘La Roca’ showed a photograph of his adolescence, where he posed next to the statue of Rocky Balboa.
‘Rocky’ was a saga of films starring Sylvester Stallone, where an unknown boxer (Rocky Balboa) manages to become a world champion thanks to his talent and determination.
The statue where the young Dwayne was photographed was commissioned for the filming of ‘Rocky 3’ and was placed in honor of that film on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
This place is famous among tourists, who often take photos or videos of themselves running up the steps, just as Rocky did during his training.
Dwayne Johnson was just 13 years old when he posed for that picture, so he looks very different and hasn’t shaved his head yet. The actor took advantage of the publication to give his younger version some advice, such as that he should have fun and work very hard.
Judging from the background colors, the photograph was taken while the statue was in front of the Philadelphia Spectrum Stadium, before returning to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2006.
Dwayne Johnson’s career
‘La Roca’ has not had an easy career. At first he alternated his work as a wrestler and acting, until his retirement from sports life in 2009.
Since then, he showed that his talent was not only in wrestling. He has been in major productions such as ‘Fast and Furious’, the reboot of ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Jungle Cruise’, as well as ‘Red Notice’, the most expensive movie in Netflix history. In 2022 he will be integrated into the DC Universe, when he gives life to an antihero in ‘Black Adam’
He has also been in smaller productions, such as HBO’s Ballers and Young Rock, a comedy about his childhood. Due to his contributions to the film industry, Hollywood will present him with the ‘People’s Champion Award’.
‘Red Notice’, the turning point of Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson’s career came to a head thanks to ‘Red Notice’, as he shared credits with world-famous stars in a multi-million dollar production.
The role of The Rock again is a burly guy with a big heart. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, the actor himself defined the characters he usually plays.
“Highly skilled tough guys who are also sensitive and vulnerable, imperfect but decent men with big biceps and bigger hearts”
The low level of acceptance of ‘Red Notice’ among critics is due in large part to the fact that the main actors had roles very similar to those that made them famous. Gal Gadot was a seductive and dangerous girl, Ryan Reynolds made scathing jokes and Dwayne Johnson was the strong guy with a big heart.
The opportunity to see him in a different role could be in ‘Black Adam’. In that DC Comics movie he will play a powerful warrior whose powers come from the gods, but instead of being a superhero he will be an antihero. His character could be governed by what suits him at the time and not by justice.