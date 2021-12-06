Dollar price today December 6, peso wins the session

Today Monday, December 6, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.2437 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 15 cents in the exchange rate to remain at 21.2206 per unit before the close on Friday, the spot interbank dollar (21.3734). On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

In the foreign exchange market, the Mexican peso has recovered ground against the dollar after the fall it suffered due to fears about the spread of the new strain of COVID-19 known as Ómicron but which in its follow-up points to the development of a disease with mild symptoms.

Just last friday Mexico it became the second Latin American nation to detect this variation of SARS-CoV-2 after Brazil. Therefore, investors do not stop behaving cautiously due to possible effects on the economic recovery of the country.

In the local aspect, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights a low performance in the production and exports of the automotive industry, where a decrease of 20.25% and 16.40% is observed at an annual level, respectively.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21,2206- Sale: $ 21,2206

: Buy $ 21,2206- Sale: $ 21,2206 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.54

: Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.54 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.74

: Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.74 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.58

Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.58 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.55 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.55 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.84 – Sale: $ 21.84

Buy: $ 20.84 – Sale: $ 21.84 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.23

Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.23 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.28 – Sale: $ 21.83

Buy: $ 20.28 – Sale: $ 21.83 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.73 – Sale: $ 21.74

Buy: $ 20.73 – Sale: $ 21.74 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 49,146.8 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.96 pesos, for $ 28.16 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

