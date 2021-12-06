Dollar price today December 6, appreciating peso

Today Monday, December 6, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21,2372 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 21.3734 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change compared to the close of Friday, showing an appreciation of 0.01% and quoted around 21.27 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate hitting a minimum of 21.2024 and a maximum of 21.3446 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3743

: Buy $ 21.3734 – Sale: $ 21.3743 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52

: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78

: Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.78 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53

Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.53 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.55 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.84 – Sale: $ 21.84

Buy: $ 20.84 – Sale: $ 21.84 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.33 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.87 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.78

Buy: $ 20.76 – Sale: $ 21.78 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 48,417.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.98 pesos, for $ 28.17 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

