Do you know what is real? The new trailer for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is here – El Financiero

“We do not see it, but we are caught in strange repeating loops“Says a voice in the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections (Matrix Resurrections), the expected fourth chapter of the franchise that will hit theaters this December 22.

Through its Twitter account, Warner Bros revealed the new trailer for the film that brings together Keanu reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the roles of Neo and Trinity.

This fictional world written and directed by the Wachowski sisters began in 1999 with The Matrix, then in 2003 it came to light The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Now, almost 20 years later, we will see what happens in that futuristic environment in The Matrix Resurrections.

“I still know kung-fu,” says Neo, played by Reeves in the new trailer with surprise. The man from whom he once saved humanity must face the decision of what is real in a Matrix that is stronger and more dangerous than ever.

The film, directed by Lana Wachowski, is a return to the world of two realities: the everyday and the lie, a physical and a mental construction, a red pill and a blue pill.

Among the actors that we will see in the new Matrix are:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neo’s guide.

Jessica Henwick, who has appeared in Iron fist and Star Wars: Episode VII, , this time he gives life to Hacker Bugs.

and , this time he gives life to Hacker Bugs. Jonathan Groff, from the tapes Hamilton , and Mindhunter Now take the role of a businessman.

, and Now take the role of a businessman. Neil Patrick Harris, legendary actor from How I Met Your Mother, is a therapist.

is a therapist. Priyanka Chopra Jonas from Quantico.

Jada Pinkett Smith, whom we have seen in Gotham, returns as Niobe, a General.

Warner announced that today at 6:00 pm he will have a Space on Twitter to talk about the new trailer with columnist Gaby Meza and actress Eréndira Ibarra.