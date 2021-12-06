Difficult rescue conditions after the eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia

EFE videos

Francis warns from Greece against the “nationalist egoisms” of Europe

Athens, Dec 4 (EFE) .- Pope Francis arrived today in Greece for a two-and-a-half day trip in which he will visit the island of Lesbos, a symbol of the migratory crisis, and in his first speech he charged against “nationalist selfishness “in Europe, while warning that there is a” decline in democracy “and not only on the European continent. Coming from Cyprus, where he spent two days and denounced the indifference to the immigration drama, Francis delivered a very political speech to the Greek authorities after meeting with the president, Katerina Sakelaropulu, and the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. EUROPE, TORN BY NATIONALISMS In the hall of honor of the presidential palace, the pontiff recalled that this country, “characterized by its welcome, has seen a greater number of migrant brothers and sisters arrive on some of its islands than its inhabitants. thereby increasing the problems, which are still affected by the difficulties brought about by the economic crisis. ” Greece is one of the countries that receives the most migrants from Europe and in recent years it has hardened its position, as evidenced by the construction of a wall on its borders that has been reinforced after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and in the face of fear of a massive arrival of refugees. But he also regretted that “the European delays persist” and criticized that “the European Community, torn by nationalist selfishness, rather than being a solidarity train, is sometimes blocked and without coordination.” In view of this, he called for “a joint vision, community, in the face of the migratory issue” and encouraged that “attention be directed to the most needy”, stating that it be done “according to the possibilities of each country, they are welcomed, protected, promoted and integrated in full respect of their human rights and dignity “. Those are forced to flee in search of a home and hope, and more and more, “they are the protagonists of a terrible modern odyssey” like that of Ulysses, he said. The pope will travel tomorrow to the island of Lesbos to return to focus on the drama of migration five years after his first trip, when he visited the refugee camp on the island in the midst of the migration crisis and where 2,500 people still live today. For her part, the Greek head of state highlighted the great “sensitivity” of the pope and his strong contribution to show “the great humanitarian dimension of this problem”, in addition to his repeated requests to the international community for a coordinated response to the inhumane exploitation of refugees. He also thanked Greece for its “warm support” in its request that the Basilica of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul -reconverted into a mosque- continues to be an ecumenical symbol and emblematic monument of international heritage. THE RETREAT OF DEMOCRACY From the borders of Europe, and in the country “where democracy was born”, the Argentine pontiff also warned that “it is not possible to fail to note with concern how today, not only in the European continent, it is recorded a setback for democracy “. “Meanwhile, authoritarianism is expeditious and the easy promises proposed by populisms are attractive. In various societies, concerned about security and anesthetized by consumerism, fatigue and discomfort lead to a kind of democratic skepticism,” the pontiff analyzed. For Francisco, this skepticism about democracy “is caused by the distance from the institutions, by the fear of the loss of identity and by the bureaucracy” and added that the remedy is “good politics”. And he hoped that “to seductions from authoritarianism respond with democracy; that he opposes the care of the other, of the poor and of creation, essential pillars for a renewed humanism, which is what our times and our Europe need. “Francis will continue his first day in Athens with a visit to the maximum authority of the Orthodox Church in Greece, Archbishop Jeronimo II and a meeting with the country’s clergy, where Catholics do not reach 1 percent and are made up mostly of foreign workers Cristina Cabrejas (c) Agencia EFE